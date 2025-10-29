HD Renewable Energy and ArcTrade Join Forces to Launch MWEX Solutions, with Australia as the First Market

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- HD Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6873, "HDRE"), a leading smart energy company from Taiwan, has partnered with U.S.-based energy technology provider ArcTrade, Inc. to establish a new joint venture, MWEX Solutions Co. Ltd. The company's priority will be delivering localized services in Australia, bringing ArcTrade's self-developed Energy Operating System (eOS) platform into the National Electricity Market (NEM), before expanding into Japan and other liberalized markets across Asia-Pacific.

ArcTrade, founded in 2017, has built a strong track record in North America, where its eOS platform is already adopted by leading energy companies across ERCOT, PJM, NYISO, ISO-NE, CAISO, and MISO, and connected with financial exchanges such as ICE and Nodal Exchange.

By combining ArcTrade's proven energy management and trading technologies with HDRE's market development capabilities and renewable energy expertise, MWEX Solutions will accelerate the digital transformation of Asia-Pacific power trading, starting with Australia.

Jason Chou, General Manager of HDRE, said: "Australia is one of the most dynamic and liberalized power markets in the world, and we are excited to make it MWEX Solutions' first market. This partnership allows us to combine ArcTrade's technology with HDRE's renewable portfolio and customer relationships, creating a cross-border energy trading ecosystem that supports both Australia's energy transition and our global growth."

At the core of MWEX Solutions is ArcTrade's eOS platform, a modular and scalable energy trading and management platform designed to evolve with market dynamics. It integrates retail account management, automated bidding and risk control, clearing and settlement, and real-time analytics.

The platform connects with energy storage, virtual power plants (VPPs), and EV solar-plus-storage charging systems, enabling participation in both spot and futures markets. By integrating generation, users, and market operators, eOS overcomes the limitations of legacy systems and provides the digital foundation for a more decentralized and intelligent energy market.

In 2025, MWEX Solutions will focus on completing technical integration with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), local metering, and settlement systems, providing comprehensive solutions for retailers, VPP operators, renewable generators, and large energy users. In 2026, the company plans to enter Japan, seizing opportunities in Asia-Pacific's largest liberalized power market.

