HDRE Group Launches First Overseas 50MW Helios BESS in Japan, Projected to Generate JPY 2 Billion in First-Year Trading Revenue

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Trade, an international power services operator under HDRE Group, announced today that its first overseas energy storage project, the Helios 50MW BESS in Hokkaido developed by Manoa Energy, has entered commercial operation. The project has begun trading in JEPX wholesale market and will subsequently join the EPRX balancing market and Japan's capacity market. By the end of its first full trading year in 2026, it is expected to generate up to JPY 2 billion revenue in power trading, marking a major milestone for HDRE Group's capacity development and wholesale market strategy. Over the next three years, HDRE Group plans to advance 3.26 GW of storage capacity in Japan, all operated and traded by Star Trade, establishing a storage-centered market participation model.

Following commissioning, Helios started day-ahead and intraday trading on JEPX (Japan Electric Power Exchange), completing 48 transactions per day. Leveraging the Star Trade power trading platform, the team carries out price forecasting, formulates bidding strategies, and plans charge–discharge schedules to optimize revenue.

Helios will enter the balancing market via EPRX (Electric Power Reserve Exchange) in the second quarter of 2026, providing grid-balancing and reserve services while enhancing overall project returns. Given EPRX's strict requirements for response time, duration, and availability, Star Trade will continue refining its decision models through its proprietary platform.

Looking further ahead, the project aims to enter Japan's capacity market by 2028, securing stable, revenue streams and establishing a comprehensive commercial model for energy storage that strengthens both profitability and cash flow resilience.

HDRE Group holds a 90% controlling stake in Helios. HDRE Japan oversees asset management, while Star Trade serves as the project owner and trading decision-maker, showcasing the Group's integrated cross-border capabilities. HDRE Group expects to reach 191 MW of construction volume in Japan by 2026, with cumulative operational storage capacity exceeding 1 GW by 2028. All projects will be operated and traded by Star Trade, strengthening HDRE's presence in Japan's storage market and supporting renewable integration and grid stability.

