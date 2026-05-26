HD Renewable Energy Secures 160MW in Japan's 3rd Long-Term Decarbonization Auction, Bringing Cumulative Awards to 560MW

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6873, "HDRE"), an international smart energy company, has participated in Japan's Long-Term Decarbonization Power Source Auction (LTDA) for the third consecutive year. In the latest auction results, HDRE secured 160MW of lithium-ion battery storage capacity.

HDRE has participated in Japan’s LTDA for three consecutive years, with cumulative awarded capacity of 560MW.

Since entering Japan's capacity market in 2023, HDRE has increased its cumulative awarded capacity under the LTDA to around 560MW. The LTDA provides awarded projects with fixed capacity revenues for up to 20 years, supporting HDRE's development of a long-term overseas asset portfolio.

In this year's LTDA results, total awarded capacity for lithium-ion battery storage was 552MW. HDRE's awarded capacity accounted for nearly 30% of the total. HDRE first secured 100MW in the initial results announced in 2024, and expanded its awarded capacity to 300MW in the results announced in 2025. The two newly awarded battery storage projects are located in Kagoshima and Miyagi prefectures, and are expected to combine capacity market revenues with power market operations to support a long-term revenue structure.

As HDRE expands across Taiwan, Japan and Australia, the company aims to build a global pipeline of 9.4GW by 2029, including projects under development and planning. HDRE will focus on three growth strategies: long-term contracts, power services, and integration with AI computing-related supply chains, to support long-term earnings growth.

Japan has become one of HDRE's key overseas markets. The company targets 3.4GW of project pipeline in Japan by 2029. HDRE will focus on battery storage projects while strengthening its capabilities in power finance and market trading.

In 2026, HDRE plans to advance several initiatives in Japan, including a 340MW battery storage operation and long-term offtake collaboration with Tokyo Gas, a 300MW battery storage collaboration between subsidiary Star Trade Japan and Chubu Electric Power Miraiz to reduce electricity price fluctuation risks, and project financing completion for the 50MW Helios BESS in Hokkaido.

In Australia, HDRE's battery storage and solar projects are moving from development toward construction and operation, with a pipeline of 2.7GW by 2029. The company will pursue capacity revenue opportunities supported by government schemes such as the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and the Firm Energy Reliability Mechanism (FERM). In Taiwan, HDRE has a 3.3GW pipeline and will continue to expand its asset base while applying experience from Japan and Australia to develop global energy assets and power service businesses.

SOURCE HD Renewable Energy