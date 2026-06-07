Head-to-head Study Validates the Clinical Advantage of New-generation Biased GLP-1: Ecnoglutide Delivers 35% Greater Weight Loss than Semaglutide

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. ("Sciwind Biosciences"), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for metabolic diseases, today announced that key data from a head-to-head study (SLIMMER-UP-SWITCH) evaluating ecnoglutide versus semaglutide was presented as a Late-Breaking abstract at the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026. Interim analysis results showed that ecnoglutide, the world's first approved cAMP-biased GLP-1 receptor agonist, demonstrated greater weight loss compared to semaglutide, with a 35% greater reduction in body weight, a 20% greater reduction in waist circumference at Week 20, and nearly twice as many patients achieving ≥10% body weight loss.

Professor Linong Ji, Director of the Department of Endocrinology at Peking University People's Hospital, stated that this study provides the first direct clinical evidence validating the clinical advantages of the innovative cAMP-biased GLP-1 receptor agonist mechanism. By optimizing GLP-1 receptor signal transduction, it delivers superior clinical benefits over traditional GLP-1 receptor agonists, providing high-quality evidence-based medical evidence for the field of weight management.

Clear Weight Loss Advantage at Week 20: 35% Greater Mean Weight Reduction vs. Semaglutide, ≥10% Weight Loss Response Rate Nearly Twofold Higher

This study enrolled 163 adult patients with obesity (body mass index [BMI]≥30 kg/m²) across 17 research centers in China. Participants were randomized 1:1 to receive once-weekly subcutaneous injections of either ecnoglutide or semaglutide at the same maintenance dose of 2.4 mg¹.

Study data showed that at week 20, the least-squares mean percentage change in body weight from baseline was -12.8% in the ecnoglutide group and -9.5% in the semaglutide group (P<0.0001). The proportion of participants achieving ≥5% weight loss was 99% in the ecnoglutide group versus 86% in the semaglutide group (P<0.01). The proportion achieving ≥10% weight loss was 74% in the ecnoglutide group versus 40% in the semaglutide group (P<0.001).

Significant Circumference Benefits: 20% Greater Waist Circumference Reduction vs. Semaglutide

In addition to potent weight loss, ecnoglutide also demonstrated remarkable advantages in improving body circumference. Study data showed that at week 20, the mean reduction in waist circumference from baseline was 10.5 cm in the ecnoglutide group and 8.7 cm in the semaglutide group (P<0.05), representing a 20% greater reduction for ecnoglutide. Improvements in other circumference measures including arm circumference and neck circumference were also superior to those of semaglutide¹.

Professor Linong Ji noted: "Central obesity, characterized by abdominal fat accumulation, not only affects body shape but is also a key risk factor for type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular diseases. While effectively reducing body weight, ecnoglutide significantly improves central obesity and local fat accumulation, optimizing body shape while lowering the risk of related metabolic diseases."

Nobel Prize-Winning Research Translation: Biased Mechanism Achieves Balance Between Efficacy and Safety

Traditional GLP-1 receptor agonists mostly adopt a "full pathway activation" mode, which activates weight loss signaling pathways but also often activates pathways associated with gastrointestinal adverse events and receptor desensitization, making it difficult to balance potent weight loss and good tolerability.

Based on Nobel Prize-winning research findings3, ecnoglutide further contributes the industry-wide challenge of balancing efficacy and tolerability in traditional weight loss therapies by optimizing GLP-1 receptor signal transduction. Its safety profile was also reaffirmed in this head-to-head study. Consistent with previous SLIMMER study results, ecnoglutide demonstrated favorable gastrointestinal safety1,2.

Dr. Hai Pan, Founder and CEO of Sciwind Biosciences, stated: "We are honored to present this major breakthrough at the ADA Scientific Sessions, the world's most influential academic conference in the global metabolic field. Better weight loss therapies do not come from simple stacking of targets, but from precise regulation of key biological mechanisms. The head-to-head study of ecnoglutide versus semaglutide provides direct clinical evidence for this innovative concept, marking an important milestone in the translation of biased agonist mechanisms from cutting-edge science to clinical application. From Nobel Prize-level basic research to patient-accessible clinical products, we will remain committed to scientific translation, turning more cutting-edge scientific achievements into tangible health benefits for patients worldwide."

Jean-Christophe Pointeau, Global Senior Vice President and President of Pfizer China, stated: "These new findings add to the clinical evidence that new generation biased GLP-1 therapies in weight management and metabolic treatment can offer patients enhanced efficacy, tolerability and safety. As the commercialization partner for ecnoglutide in China, Pfizer is proud to support the introduction of this therapy and help expand access, providing new options to help people in China manage weight in a healthy way."

About the SLIMMER-UP-SWITCH Head-to-Head Study¹

SLIMMER-UP-SWITCH is a multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial conducted at 17 research centers in China, enrolling 163 adult patients with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²). Participants were randomized 1:1 to receive once-weekly subcutaneous injections of ecnoglutide or semaglutide for a 60-week treatment period, with a pre-specified interim analysis conducted at Week 20. The interim analysis data of this study has been selected as a Late Breaking abstract and presented as a poster at the 2026 ADA Scientific Sessions.

About the SLIMMER Study²

The SLIMMER study is a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 664 Chinese adult subjects with overweight or obesity. In the SLIMMER study, ecnoglutide demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy. After 48 weeks of treatment, subjects in the highest dose group (2.4 mg) achieved an average weight loss of 15.4%, with 92.8% of subjects losing more than 5% of their body weight. The study also observed a significant reduction in waist circumference (average reduction of 12.8 cm), a 53.1% average reduction in liver fat content in subjects with baseline fatty liver disease, and significant improvements in multiple metabolic indicators including blood pressure, blood lipids and blood glucose; in addition, uric acid levels decreased by an average of 54.3 μmol/L. In the study, the treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events was 2%, and the discontinuation rate due to gastrointestinal adverse events was 0.6%.

About Ecnoglutide

Ecnoglutide is a cAMP-biased GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Sciwind Biosciences for obesity and related metabolic diseases. Pfizer has exclusive commercialization rights for Sciwind's injectible ecnoglutide product in Mainland China.

About Sciwind Biosciences

Sciwind Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to addressing the unmet medical needs in the field of weight management and metabolic diseases. Sciwind has established a robust pipeline anchored by the lead asset, ecnoglutide (XW003). It has developed multiple proprietary technology platforms, including biased agonist discovery platform, long-acting and oral peptide delivery platforms, and has identified a series of drug candidates based on these core technology platforms. Sciwind has built an extensive pipeline targeting GLP-1 and synergistic pathways, offering both injectable and oral treatment solutions to deliver sustainable and high-quality therapies for patients with metabolic diseases.

For more information, please visit Sciwind Biosciences' official website: www.sciwind.com.cn

References

2026 ADA poster 12-B. Study number SCW0502-1122 Ji L, et al. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2025 Sep;13(9):777-789 Mullard A. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2023 May;22(5)347-348.

SOURCE Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.