MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Philippines, in its unwavering commitment to promote health and wellness, recently conducted its second health symposium held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, bringing together a distinguished lineup of experts in health, wellness, and nutrition who shared their insights and practical knowledge to enhance their audience's well-being.

Health Enthusiasts and Experts Unite at the USANA Health Symposium

Dr. Robert Sinnott, the Chief Scientific Officer of USANA, commenced the event by underscoring the company's distinct standing within the health and wellness sector. He accentuated USANA's dedication to scientific inquiry and innovation in developing nutritional products. This methodology serves to motivate individuals to pursue healthier lifestyles for themselves and their families.

USANA has received numerous international awards that testify to its ability to uphold quality standards and produce innovative products. These awards reflect the company's excellence and leadership in the wellness industry. According to Dr. Sinnott, such recognition promotes USANA's influence as well as its commitment to customer satisfaction.

Dr. Sinnott noted that these accolades celebrate USANA's steadfast commitment to excellence in all areas. The recognition is the result of hard work by the entire team and an unwavering commitment by the company to high standards in product development and customer service. Through perpetual innovation and persistence in improvement, USANA meets consumer requirements and sets new standards for performance in the wellness industry.

In addition to its dedication to product quality, USANA strives to inspire healthier living on a larger scale. The company empowers individuals to take control of their well-being, thereby nurturing a healthier global community. USANA's mission is to effect enduring positive change, motivating individuals to embrace lifestyles that contribute to a brighter and healthier future.

Optimizing Women's Health

"In a world where women's reproductive health often takes a backseat, it is crucial to advocate for policies and systems that prioritize comprehensive care," Alpheratz Jose-Morano said.

In as much as women's roles have evolved through the centuries, women's health needs to also evolve through different life stages—puberty, reproductive years, pregnancy, menopause, and aging. Within each phase, females may encounter changes to their health. Hence, women are therefore advised to embrace these changes to take charge of their health.

Jose-Morano addressed vital topics such as access to comprehensive healthcare, education and awareness, nutrition and lifestyle choices, mental health support, fertility awareness, communication with healthcare providers, and community support to empower women to take charge of their health with confidence and knowledge.

Furthermore, regular gynecological check-ups are vital for early detection of health issues and overall reproductive health. Early detection and consistent care may help maintain a healthy body and overall outcomes. She said, "personally every woman should ensure that physical health is a top priority by eating healthy and balanced diet, spending time for physical activity or regular exercise, and avoiding things that can be harmful such as cigarettes and alcohol."

This approach will not only benefit women but will also strengthen the community, making every resource accessible to all women who need to thrive. She said that delving into this creates a culture of awareness and support for all women.

Synergy in Nutrition

One of the topics discussed was synergy in nutrition. Mary Rose Del Rio noted that this concept resonates with active men and women who face the demands of a busy lifestyle. She emphasizes the importance of viewing nutrition as a foundation for overall wellness, as the foods we consume can affect our mood, cognitive function, and emotional stability.

Mary Rose highlights how specific wellness packs can support these aspects of health. For instance, the Immunity Pack can bolster digestive health and maintain the immune system, which is important for professionals navigating a demanding lifestyle. The Athlete Pack provides a powerful combination of products that support the body during strenuous training, while the Cardio Pack is tailored to maintain cardiovascular health, crucial for overall vitality. Additionally, the Basic Wellness Pack offers essential supplements that promote overall health and vitality, making it an excellent part of a daily routine for anyone focused on maintaining emotional resilience and mental stability.

She stresses the importance of balance in their diet, as well as nutrient synergy, quality nutrition, quality sleep, regular exercise, stress management, and hydration for maintaining heart health, athletic performance, immunity, and digestion, thus improving the quality of life for both men and women.

Foundations of Family Health

Rio Santiago expounded on the nutritional needs of women across different stages, from adolescence through menopause and beyond. She mentioned, Filipinos in general have a habit of not prioritizing their own health. In Filipino language, "isusubo nalang, ibibigay pa sa anak." But there is good news, in these present times, more and more Filipinos are having this paradigm shift to prioritize self-care so that they can take care of others especially their families.

Santiago aims to empower women to make wise choices for their families and for themselves.

With Dr. Sinnott, Rio Santiago, Alpheratz Jose-Morano, and Ms. Del Rio, participants had an engaging session where they had the opportunity to ask questions. Additionally, the official launch of the 28-day Fat Loss Challenge 2024 was announced, concluding with exciting prizes through a raffle. All insights gained serve as valuable reminders of how informed health choices and the power of collective action are important. Indeed, we can inspire a healthier future, equipping everyone with the knowledge and resources necessary to thrive.

USANA's inaugural health symposium, focused on the importance of supplementation and wellness, first took place last March as a private event. Unlike that event, the recent symposium was open to the public, aiming to promote the significance of innovation and scientific research in overall wellness.

