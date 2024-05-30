HEARTS ON FIRE ANNOUNCES A GLOBAL REBRAND

HONG KONG, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEARTS ON FIRE, the international jewelry brand known for the unparalleled sparkle of its diamonds, has revealed a new brand identity that advances its reputation as an aspirational, contemporary fine jewelry brand.

The global rebrand is led by a vision to create modern jewelry and experiences that make diamonds enjoyable and approachable. The comprehensive transformation includes a new visual identity, the opening of a retail concept and the launch of a signature collection, supported by an exciting creative campaign.

Hearts On Fire is a brand rooted in expertise and craftsmanship. Established in 1996 as one of the first branded diamonds, it set a new standard of diamond quality. Every Hearts On Fire diamond is meticulously cut and polished, producing a perfect scintillating hearts and arrows pattern. Exceptional consistency in polish, proportion and symmetry results in diamonds with a vibrant fire and intense brilliance.

Rita Maltez, Global President of Hearts On Fire, said, 'For almost three decades, Hearts On Fire has focused on our signature diamond cut, becoming renowned for the unparalleled light of our diamonds. We remain true to this DNA while furthering our unique vision to welcome and empower our audiences. We are excited about this new chapter that positions us as a true contemporary luxury brand, at the forefront of how diamond consumers are evolving.'

The brand's refreshed logo is complemented with the introduction of a monogram that reflects the fluid nature of light, whilst a contemporary color palette features vibrant red against a backdrop of sophisticated natural hues, emblematic of the brand's bold direction.

A major milestone in the brand's transformation is the opening of a new retail space in Hong Kong in the summer of 2024. Created in collaboration with acclaimed interior designer Joyce Wang, the Hearts On Fire boutique aims to present an open and welcoming diamond experience. The retail concept will be rolled out in other key global locations, while the brand's wholesale network will undergo a strategic upgrade worldwide.

The re-brand will also include a new website, a revamped social media presence, and updated creative visuals.

Hearts On Fire has also released a striking signature collection. The Barre collection, inspired by the vibrant energy of the metropolis, breaks the rules of fine jewelry with unconventionally set floating diamonds and graphic gold elements.

'Our Barre collection epitomizes the new creative expression of Hearts On Fire, where we believe in wearing diamonds with ease and a little attitude, and in taking pleasure in the blazing beauty they bring to even the simplest moment. This is just the beginning and I look forward to creating more signature collections that define Hearts On Fire.' Said Yunjo Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Hearts On Fire.

Today, the brand debuts a global campaign, "Light, Unleashed". Featuring the Barre collection, the campaign celebrates Hearts on Fire's legacy and signals its future, showcasing the idea of diamonds set free, unleashing their brilliance and light.

Available online and at selected retail stores, Heart's On Fire's Barre collection will also be promoted through both live and digital activations, including pop-ups, trunk-shows and lifestyle content.

About HEARTS ON FIRE

HEARTS ON FIRE® is a modern diamond jewelry brand renowned for the beauty of its signature cut diamonds.

Since 1996, HEARTS ON FIRE® has set the highest standards of quality and cut to transform nature's gifts into diamonds of incomparable brilliance. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, combined with innovation and creativity, HEARTS ON FIRE® jewelry is designed to bring joy to every moment.

HEARTS ON FIRE® is part of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, which acquired the company in 2014 and is sold through HEARTS ON FIRE® boutiques, official website and in 680 jeweler locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.heartsonfire.com.

