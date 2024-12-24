BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, the third season of Views on Civilization returns, featuring Latvian scholar Anzelika Smirnova and distinguished Chinese guests engaging in rich storytelling and in-depth interview dialogues. The series explores essential topics of culture and civilization and dives into China's profound history and culture. Based on China's development and the country's 5,000-year-old historical heritage, the series highlights the enduring spirit of the Chinese people and the historical roots of Chinese modernization. The series offers an in-depth discussion on development, civilization, security, ecology, international order, and global governance with China's practices as reference.

Heaven and Earth Create Yin and Yang: The Cosmic World on the Tip of the Tongue

Each episode of the new season focusses on a theme that is closely related to the daily life and cultural values of the Chinese people. Heaven and Earth Create Yin and Yang: The Cosmic World on the Tip of the Tongue explores the relations between Chinese cuisine and ancient Chinese philosophy that emphasizes "food is the paramount necessity of the people." Through the introduction of culinary traditions, the episode unveils how Chinese food reflects China's rich culture, history and philosophy. Chinese food embodies China's openness, inclusiveness and hospitality, and serves as bridge to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The first and second seasons of Views on Civilization (2022 and 2023) captivated global audiences by exploring Chinese philosophy, history, and culture. With compelling narratives and profound cultural insights, the series garnered widespread acclaim on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. Based on the success, the third season seeks to deepen viewers' understanding of China's rich cultural heritage, modernization progress, and the vision for a harmonious world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngJtkPLeNPg&t=502s

SOURCE Views on Civilization