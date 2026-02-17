/C O R R E C T I O N -- Hebei Daily International Communication Center/

In the news release, Hebei Daily International Communication Center Launches Historical Micro-Documentary 'Side by Side', issued 16-Feb-2026 by Hebei Daily International Communication Center over PR Newswire, a video, rather than a photo, should be embedded in the release as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Hebei Daily International Communication Center Launches Historical Micro-Documentary 'Side by Side'

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hebei Daily International Communication Center has released a new micro-documentary titled 'Side by Side: Across Oceans and Mountains, Joining China to Greet the Dawn' (the "Documentary"), highlighting the stories of international individuals who supported China during World War II.

The release comes as 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism. The Documentary revisits a lesser-known chapter of wartime history: how foreign doctors, volunteers, and supporters worked alongside Chinese communities during the conflict, particularly in the Taihang Mountains region.

The Documentary features Michael Crook, Chairman of the International Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Industrial Cooperatives and son of David and Isabel Crook, who shares personal accounts of international figures who played a role in China during the war. These include Dr. Norman Bethune, Dwarkanath Kotnis, Kathleen Hall, and Richard Frey.

Through interviews and historical storytelling, the Documentary reflects on how cross-border cooperation and humanitarian support shaped lives during one of the darkest periods of the 20th century. It also invites audiences to revisit the human dimension of wartime history and the enduring impact of international solidarity.

SOURCE Hebei Daily International Communication Center