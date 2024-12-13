Heranova to Unveil HerResolve™, a Revolutionary Non-Invasive Endometriosis Test, at the Ovarian Club Asian Conference in Hong Kong

92% Diagnostic Accuracy with a Simple Blood Test for Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Endometriosis

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heranova, a leader in women's health innovation, is excited to announce the launch of HerResolve™, a groundbreaking non-invasive test for endometriosis, at the 2024 Ovarian Club Asian Conference on December 14-15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This innovative test aims to transform the diagnosis and management of endometriosis, offering new hope for women worldwide. Endometriosis, a common and debilitating condition affecting millions, has historically presented significant diagnostic challenges. Traditional methods often require invasive procedures, leading to discomfort and risks for patients.

HerResolve™ meets this critical need by providing a convenient and accurate solution. A simple blood draw achieves an impressive 92% diagnostic accuracy, offering a non-invasive alternative for women experiencing symptoms such as pelvic pain, painful periods, or infertility.

HerResolve™ utilizes cutting-edge technology grounded in extensive research into the molecular pathways of endometriosis. By identifying clinically significant miRNA biomarkers and employing proprietary AI algorithms and advanced bioinformatics, the test converts complex medical data into clear "positive/negative" results. This provides physicians with reliable diagnostic information, enhancing both efficiency and accuracy.

"We recognize the complexity and urgency of diagnosing endometriosis," said Dr. Jonathan Zhao, CEO of Heranova. "HerResolve™ embodies years of dedicated research and innovation. It will transform the diagnostic landscape, enabling early and precise identification of the condition and empowering physicians to create personalized treatment plans, thereby advancing gynecological medicine."

Dr. Jonathan Zhao and Dr. Farideh Bischoff, Chief Medical Officer of Diagnostics at Heranova, will be present to engage with global experts and attendees, sharing insights into the technological advancements and clinical applications of HerResolve™.

During the conference in Hong Kong, Heranova will launch an early access program for HerResolve™. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Heranova booth to discuss potential collaborations.

About Heranova

Heranova is a medical technology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women's health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, Heranova provides a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, Heranova operates on a US-Asia joint model, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.

For more information about Heranova and its products, please visit: www.heranova.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Heranova Lifesciences, Inc.