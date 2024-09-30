Herbalgy 25th Anniversary - Touch Cool- Peppermint Cooling to Soothe Various Pains Anytime, Anywhere

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 1999, Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. has been dedicated to developing products that meet the diverse needs of Hong Kong people. In addition to the "Herbalgy" brand, they have launched two other brands, "Touch Cool" and "Tibet Red," over the past 25 years. The introduction of "Touch Cool" aims to appeal to the younger market, encouraging them to embrace the use of medicinal oils.

The Birth of "Touch Cool"

Professor Wong Tin Chee, the founder of Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd., was inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, from an early age. After becoming a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, he observed that many individuals suffered from pain. This observation led him to design "Touch Cool," a product that facilitates convenient self-massage. It combines magnetic therapy, medicinal therapy, and physical therapy, enabling users to target their pain points effectively. The magnetic beads on the bottle and at the base are designed to mimic the size of a finger, which helps prevent finger fatigue during use.

Urban dwellers frequently experience muscle soreness due to prolonged sitting, and headaches are common during busy work periods. To make self-massage accessible anytime and anywhere, "Touch Cool" is offered in both 25ml and 5ml sizes, with the smaller size being particularly convenient for carrying in a handbag. Experimental reports from City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University indicate that "Touch Cool" effectively restores muscle function and reduces fatigue, with an improvement rate of up to 51%[1]. The natural peppermint scent, combined with magnetic bead massage, also helps alleviate headaches, providing a soothing and comfortable recovery experience.

Giving Back to Consumers on Our 25th Anniversary

To thank consumers for their support over the past 25 years, Herbalgy is launching a series of promotional campaigns. Starting now until October 17, customers who purchase HKD 250 or more from Herbalgy's official website will receive a total of HKD 250 coupons[2]. Additionally, in October, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 20% on selected products at personal care retail chains. Herbalgy will also host several mini-games on social media, offering prizes valued at over HKD 80,000[3]. Please keep an eye on the latest announcements on Herbalgy's Facebook and Instagram.

Herbalgy's products are available at personal care retail chains such as Mannings, Watsons, CRCare, Yue Hwa, and HKTVmall, as well as major pharmacies.

[1]The efficacy of "Touch Cool" was verified in a February 2007 experimental report by City University and Baptist University, which showed that it can enhance muscle recovery and reduce fatigue by up to 51% after intense exercise. [2]The promotion includes five HKD 50 coupons; the offer is valid for the next purchase of HKD 700 or more, limited to one coupon per transaction, and cannot be used with other discounts; the coupons are valid until December 31, 2024, and coupons will be sent to Herbalgy member accounts on October 18. [3]From September 2024 to July 2025, at least six mini-games will be held, with no fewer than 30 winners each time and grand prizes valued up to HKD 2,500 each.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Traditional Chinese Medicine Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of "focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms" and the principle of "viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues."

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known "Herbalgy" brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands "Touch Cool," "Herbalgy," and "Tibet Red," which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

