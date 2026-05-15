Herbalgy Trophy & "Goal-Getter Giveaway" - A Triumphant Return

Spend HK$180 Unlocks Your Shot at Over HK$1M in Match Tickets – 1,000 Tickets to Chelsea FC vs. Juventus at Kai Tak

Buy More, Enter More

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans can now experience the thrill of Chelsea FC vs Juventus live — no trip to Europe required. Pain management expert Herbalgy, the presenting partner for the Hong Kong Football Festival, The Herbalgy Trophy: Chelsea FC vs Juventus, alongside the return of its citywide "Goal-Getter Giveaway." This summer, a total of 1,000 match tickets worth over HK$1 million are up for grabs.# Simply purchase Herbalgy products for a chance to win and cheer on your favourite team at Kai Tak Stadium.

High-resolution images available for download here: http://bit.ly/4tvWSwz

27 Years of Companionship - Bringing Fans Closer to World-Class Football

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, Herbalgy builds on last year's success following the Herbalgy Trophy match between Arsenal and Tottenham. This year, the spotlight turns to The Herbalgy Trophy: Chelsea FC vs Juventus, kicking off on 5 August 2026 at Kai Tak Stadium.

TEG Presale tickets sold out instantly upon release, reflecting overwhelming demand from fans eager to witness a clash between Premier League and Serie A giants.

As part of its commitment to making world-class sport more accessible, Herbalgy returns with the "Goal-Getter Giveaway," giving fans in Hong Kong the chance to experience elite football live — without leaving the city.

Unlimited Entries - Purchase and Participate Immediately

Whether you are a loyal Herbalgy supporter, a die-hard football fan, or just feeling lucky, we cordially invite you to join the "Goal-Getter Giveaway." Getting in on the action is simple:

How to Participate

Getting your chance to witness the Herbalgy Trophy showdown is easy! Just follow these steps:

Shop & Spend: From 25 May until 30 Jun 2026, purchase any products from the Touch Cool, Herbalgy, or Tibet Red series¹ at designated retailers. Your single transaction must total HK$180 or more. Register Online: Visit the official campaign website at https://octopus-opl.com/form/HerbalgyTrophyCP-1. Submit Details: Upload a clear image of your receipt (ensuring the retailer name, date, product description, price, quantity, and total amount are all visible) and fill in the following: Full Name (as shown on your official ID)

WhatsApp-Compatible Mobile Number

Email Address

First 4 Digits of your HKID

Maximise Your Winning Chances

The campaign is structured into three independent rounds, giving you multiple opportunities to score. We believe in "The More, The Merrier," so we have removed the ceiling on entries:

No Entry Limits: Submit as many entries as you like throughout the promotion.

Submit as many entries as you like throughout the promotion. Buy More, Win More: Each unique receipt totaling HK$180 counts as a new chance to win.

Each unique receipt totaling HK$180 counts as a new chance to win. One Receipt, One Entry: Each valid receipt may be registered once only.

Each valid receipt may be registered once only. Eligibility: Participants must be Hong Kong residents aged 18 years or above.

Participants must be Hong Kong residents aged 18 years or above. Verification: Please retain your original physical receipt; it is required for verification and future ticket collection.

Giveaway Periods

Round Eligible Receipt Dates Registration Window 1 25 May – 5 June 2026 25 May – 6 June 2026 2 6 June – 17 June 2026 6 June – 18 June 2026 3 18 June – 30 June 2026 18 June – 1 July 2026

Prizes: Over HK$1 Million in Total Value

With 1,000 tickets up for grabs across three rounds, every entry is a chance to score premium access to the Herbalgy Trophy.

Prize Tier Prize Round 1 Winners Round 2 Winners Round 3 Winners Grand Prize 2 x Category A Tickets (Chelsea FC vs Juventus) – Value HK$5,998 per prize 17 winners 17 winners 16 winners Second Prize 2 x Category B Tickets (Chelsea FC vs Juventus) – Value HK$4,798 per prize 25 winners 25 winners 25 winners Third Prize 2 x Category C Tickets (Chelsea FC vs Juventus) – Value HK$3,998 per prize 17 winners 17 winners 16 winners Fourth Prize 2 x Chelsea FC Open Training Session Tickets – Value HK$598 per prize 109 winners 108 winners 108 winners

Total 168 winners 167 winners 165 winners

Herbalgy Champions You - A City United by Football Fever



For nearly 27 years, Herbalgy has stood side-by-side with the people of Hong Kong. From pioneering pain relief solutions to title-sponsoring major international sporting spectacles, our mission remains unchanged: to bring health, joy, and elevated experiences to every citizen. Building on this legacy, we are proud to host the "Goal-Getter Giveaway" for the second consecutive year. Beyond The Herbalgy Trophy, the brand will soon unveil a series of extraordinary initiatives designed to unite the city in football fervour.

Further details will be announced progressively across Herbalgy's official platforms. Stay tuned—this summer, Herbalgy continues to stand proudly by you.

Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 61362-4

Enquiries: Campaign Hotline 2739 3133

# The promotion is subject to terms and conditions. In the event of any dispute, Herbalgy reserves the right of final decision. 1 Participating retail outlets/online stores in Hong Kong include Mannings, Mannings Online Store, Watsons, Watsons Online Health and Beauty Store, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium, Colourmix, Lung Fung Group, HKTVmall, and the official Herbalgy online store.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of 'focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms' and the principle of 'viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues'.

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known 'Herbalgy' brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands 'Touch Cool', 'Herbalgy', and 'Tibet Red', which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles. All products mentioned in this press release are registered proprietary Chinese medicines. Their statutory indications are based on the labels approved by the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herbalgyhk/

Media Inquiries:

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Marketing and Sales Department

Phone: (852) 2380 9555

Email: [email protected]

PR Agency:

SORTIE Agency Limited

Phone: (852) 2855 6896

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Herbalgy