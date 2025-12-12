Herbalife Family Foundation and LA Galaxy bring holiday cheer to children at Kobe Jitsugyo Gakuin

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF), in partnership with LA Galaxy, hosted an outreach event at the Kobe Jitsugyo Gakuin (KJG) children's shelter. KJG is one of the nonprofit organizations participating in the Casa Herbalife Program, a global HFF initiative that provides children with access to nutritious meals, educational resources, and safe, nurturing environments.

The event saw four LA Galaxy players including defenders Miki Yamane and Harbor Miller, and midfielders Tucker Lepley and Elijah Wynder who've dedicated time in their offseason to this youth engagement event. The team led a fun, skills-based soccer clinic that encouraged the children's dexterity and coordination. Throughout the energetic afternoon, the players reinforced the power of positive nutrition and aimed to inspire the children to live healthier lives.

"It was an incredible experience to share the joy of soccer with these amazing kids," said LA Galaxy Defender Miki Yamane. "We hope the activities inspired them to stay active, believe in themselves, and dream big."

At the end of the game, the players gave away autographed balls, ball caps and sports wristbands to the children. The team also prepared special gifts for a festive exchange, adding warmth to the season of giving.

"At Herbalife Japan, we believe in creating opportunities that inspire and empower children," said Eri Takemoto, General Manager of Herbalife Japan. "This initiative is more than just a visit— it is about fostering positive role models, encouraging physical activity, and reinforcing our commitment to social responsibility. We hope to instill in the children a stronger sense of self-confidence and belief in their own future," she added.

Over the past two decades, KJG has helped more than 800 children with HFF grants used for renovations, new equipment, and support for the children's well-being and development.

In 2025, HFF awarded US$5 million in grants to 165 nonprofit organizations, supporting 200,000 children across 60 countries and territories.

About the Herbalife Family Foundation

The Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit inspired by Herbalife Founder Mark Hughes' vision to uplift underserved communities. HFF is dedicated to supporting transformative programs that directly enhance children's well-being, focusing on nutrition and education. Herbalife independent distributors and employees drive the fundraising efforts for HFF. Since 1994, HFF has contributed over $60 million to nonprofit organizations around the world. HFF also actively engages in global relief efforts, responding to communities affected by natural disasters.

About Herbalife Ltd

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig, and Marco Reus representing LA over the team's 30 seasons in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific