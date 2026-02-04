HeritageSG and Tencent Launch Wonderbot 2.0, Transforming Learning at Children's Museum Singapore

In 2025, Tencent contributed over S$750,000 in technology support and cash contributions to elevate digital initiatives within Singapore's museums and heritage sector, including the development of WonderBot 2.0. Moving forward, Tencent will continue to expand its support in Singapore to advance culture, heritage, and the arts over the next two years.

The launch of WonderBot 2.0 also marks Tencent's pioneering social impact collaboration in Singapore. It is powered by Tencent's digital avatar, 3D modelling and semantic understanding technologies, enabling voice-responsive interactions, interactive missions, and personalised learning journeys for young visitors. Through natural conversations and guided activities, children can explore museum stories in intuitive and engaging ways, transforming a traditional visit into an interactive learning experience.

Beyond this first installation, the partnership establishes a platform for HeritageSG to pilot and scale digital initiatives across its programmes and partnerships, while creating opportunities to collaborate with technology partners and local creatives to build shared capabilities and accelerate innovation.

Reimagining Heritage Learning Through Play

Located on the first floor of CMSG's exhibition space, WonderBot now serves as an intelligent companion guiding children through interactive exhibits and activities. Combining conversational AI with gamified learning, WonderBot encourages curiosity, experimentation, and discovery, turning a museum visit into a two-way learning experience calibrated to the child's age range.

Through quizzes, storytelling, and interactive missions, WonderBot invites children to explore heritage through play, making learning more engaging and memorable while encouraging questions and meaningful dialogue.

This initiative supports CMSG's mission to inspire learning through play and forms part of Tencent's broader commitment to "Tech for Good", complementing its ongoing initiatives in youth education and sustainability.

"Drawing on Tencent's deep experience in game technology, interactive design, and digital cultural preservation, we wanted to help create a museum experience that feels responsive, engaging, and playful," said Murphy Zhao, Country Manager of Tencent Singapore and Head of Global Game Technology, Tencent. "As Tencent Singapore recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, we're proud to contribute to the development of a digitally inclusive and culturally connected society for the next generation."

Ms Asmah Alias, Director of Galleries, Exhibitions and Museums at HeritageSG, added, "Partnerships like this demonstrate how emerging technologies can make heritage learning more engaging and accessible for families and students."

"The Children's Museum Singapore is where curiosity takes hold. WonderBot is now more than a mascot — it's a companion that listens, learns, and laughs alongside our visitors. Through this collaboration with Tencent, we want to redefine how children today get to experience our heritage," continued Ms Asmah Alias.

WonderBot 2.0 will be available to the public from 4 February 2026 as part of the Children's Museum Singapore's permanent interactive experience.

More information and media assets can be found in the digital media kit here.

About HeritageSG

HeritageSG (HSG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Heritage Board (NHB), a statutory board under Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY). Established to strengthen sector capabilities and unlock new synergies across the museum and heritage ecosystem, HSG brings greater agility and responsiveness to the evolving needs of Singapore's heritage sector.

As the creative force behind flagship events – including Children's Season, the Singapore HeritageFest, and Singapore Night Festival – HSG brings Singapore's rich heritage to life for diverse audiences through immersive experiences and innovative storytelling.

HeritageSG manages key heritage institutions such as ArCH Square, Children's Museum Singapore, Changi Chapel and Museum, and Reflections at Bukit Chandu, and leads initiatives spanning archaeological research, travelling exhibitions, and interactive digital experiences.

By collaborating with partners across the ecosystem and blending tradition with technology, HSG strengthens heritage touchpoints and fosters meaningful encounters that contribute to our shared national identity and pride.

Find out more at https://www.heritage.sg/

About Children's Museum Singapore

Children's Museum Singapore is the first museum in Singapore dedicated to children 12 years old and below. The museum believes in sparking wonder and the power of play in a safe environment. CMSG aspires to be a place of wonder and joyful learning for all children to engage with Singapore and the world.

Families with young children can look forward to interactive exhibits, anchored in rich storytelling, complemented by engaging programmes and initiatives. Children will have hands-on opportunities to learn about Singapore's heritage through play. CMSG will organise educational programmes throughout the year to cater to children of different age groups and abilities. These programmes are created in collaboration with educators to ensure that they are developmentally appropriate for children.

CMSG is housed in a historical double-storey colonial building that was formerly part of Anglo-Chinese School in 1906. The building housed the Methodist Book Room in the 1970s and 1980s, before being converted to become the Singapore Philatelic Museum in 1995.

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained. Our financial technology business covers payment, credit, wealth management and insurance sectors, as we support our partners' business growth and assist with their digital upgrade through FinTech and other enterprise services. We also publish some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998, and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

About the National Heritage Board

The National Heritage Board (NHB) was formed on 1 August 1993. As the custodian of Singapore's heritage, NHB is responsible for telling the Singapore story, sharing the Singaporean experience and imparting our Singapore spirit.

NHB's mission is to preserve and celebrate the shared heritage of our diverse communities, for the purpose of education, nation-building and cultural understanding. It manages the national museums and heritage institutions, safeguards and promotes intangible cultural heritage, and sets policies relating to heritage sites, monuments and the national collection. Through the national collection, NHB curates heritage programmes and presents exhibitions to connect the past, present and future generations of Singaporeans. NHB is a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Please visit www.nhb.gov.sg for more information.

