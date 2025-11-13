TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Solid Revenue Growth with Continued Operating Leverage

AI Investment s Contributing to Business Growth and Efficiency Enhancement

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or "the Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("3Q2025").

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the third quarter of 2025, we achieved solid revenue and earnings growth, reflecting healthy trends across games, marketing services, and fintech and business services. Our strategic investments in AI are benefitting us in business areas such as ad targeting and game engagement, as well as in efficiency enhancement areas such as coding, and game and video production. We are upgrading the team and architecture of our HunYuan foundation model, whose image and 3D generation models are now industry leading. As HunYuan's capabilities continue to improve, our investment in growing Yuanbao adoption, and our effort in developing agentic AI capabilities within Weixin, will gain further traction."

3Q2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +1 5 % YoY, gross profit: +22% YoY, non-IFRS[1] operating profit: +1 8 % YoY

Total r evenues were RMB192.9 billion, up 15% over the third quarter of 2024.

were RMB192.9 billion, up 15% over the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB108.8 billion, up 22% YoY.

was RMB108.8 billion, up 22% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit was RMB72.6 billion, up 18% YoY. Operating margin increased to 38% from 37% last year. Net p rofit was RMB 72.8 billion, up 19% YoY. Net p rofit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB70.6 billion, up 18% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB7.769. Diluted earnings per share were RMB7.575.

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit was RMB63.6 billion, up 19% YoY. Operating margin increased to 33% from 32% last year. Net profit was RMB64.9 billion, up 20% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB63.1 billion, up 19% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB6.952. Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.779.

:

Capital expenditure was RMB13.0 billion, down 24% YoY.

was RMB13.0 billion, down 24% YoY. F ree cash flow was RMB58.5 billion, flat YoY. Total cash was RMB493.3 billion, up 16% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB102.4 billion, up 7% YoY.

was RMB58.5 billion, flat YoY. was RMB493.3 billion, up 16% YoY. totalled RMB102.4 billion, up 7% YoY. The fair value of our shareholdings [2] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB800.8 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB714.3 billion as at 30 June 2025. The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB345.2 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB342.3 billion as at 30 June 2025.

in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB800.8 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB714.3 billion as at 30 June 2025. The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB345.2 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB342.3 billion as at 30 June 2025. During 3Q2025, the Company repurchased approximately 35.4 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HKD21.1 billion.



[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis



3Q2025 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 16% year-on-year to RMB95.9 billion for 3Q2025. Domestic Games revenues were RMB42.8 billion, up 15% year-on-year, primarily reflecting contributions from recently released games such as Delta Force, growth in revenues from evergreen games such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, and the expansion of VALORANT from PC to mobile. International Games revenues were RMB20.8 billion, representing a 43% year-on-year increase (42% on a constant-currency basis), mainly due to higher revenues from Supercell's games, recognising revenue upfront on copy sales of new game release, and to consolidation of recently acquired studios. Social Networks revenues rose by 5% year-on-year to RMB32.3 billion, due to growth in Video Accounts live streaming revenue, music subscription revenue and Mini Games platform service fees.

Revenues from Marketing Services were RMB36.2 billion for 3Q2025, up 21% year-on-year. The growth was due to higher ad impressions, benefitting from increased user engagement and ad load, coupled with higher eCPMs, driven by AI-powered ad targeting. Advertising spending increased across all major industry categories during the quarter.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services rose by 10% year-on-year to RMB58.2 billion for 3Q2025. FinTech Services revenue grew at a high single-digit percentage rate year-on-year, primarily due to higher revenues from commercial payment activities and consumer loan services. Business Services revenues grew at a teens percentage rate year-on-year, reflecting higher cloud services revenues, including those driven by increased enterprise customer demand for AI-related services, and higher eCommerce technology service fees arising from growth in Mini Shops GMV.

Operating Metrics



As at 3 0 September 2025 As at 30 September 2024 Year- on-year change As at 30 June 2025 Quarter-

on-quarter change

(in millions, unless specified)











Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat 1,414 1,382 2 % 1,411 0.2 %











Mobile device MAU of QQ 517 562 -8 % 532 -3 %











Fee-based VAS

subscriptions[3] 265 265 stable 264 0.4 %

[3] Average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter

3Q2025 Business Review and Outlook

For Mini Shops , we are systematically building a more vibrant transaction ecosystem, resulting in continued rapid growth in GMV. For example, we used foundation model capabilities to better understand user interests and thus improve merchandise recommendations.

, we are systematically building a more vibrant transaction ecosystem, resulting in continued rapid growth in GMV. For example, we used foundation model capabilities to better understand user interests and thus improve merchandise recommendations. We enhanced AI features in Weixin to provide new services to users and to promote greater usage of Yuanbao with encouraging results.

to provide new services to users and to promote greater usage of Yuanbao with encouraging results. For our domestic games, Delta Force ranked among the top 3 games industry-wide by gross receipts during the quarter [4] . VALORANT MOBILE has become China's most successful mobile game launch year-to-date [5] .

ranked among the top 3 games industry-wide by gross receipts during the quarter . has become China's most successful mobile game launch year-to-date . For our international games, Clash Royale 's monthly DAU and gross receipts achieved all-time highs in September 2025. Newly released game, Dying Light: The Beast , has attained a "Very Positive" average user review score on Steam [6] .

's monthly DAU and gross receipts achieved all-time highs in September 2025. Newly released game, , has attained a "Very Positive" average user review score on Steam . Tencent Video maintained its lead in the long-form video industry with 114 million [7] subscriptions, and T encent M usic similarly maintained its lead in the music streaming industry with 126 million [8] subscriptions.

maintained its lead in the long-form video industry with 114 million subscriptions, and similarly maintained its lead in the music streaming industry with 126 million subscriptions. We introduced our automated ad campaign solution, AIM+ , under which advertisers can automate targeting, bidding and placement, as well as optimise ad creation, improving their return on marketing investment.

, under which advertisers can automate targeting, bidding and placement, as well as optimise ad creation, improving their return on marketing investment. Commercial payment volume grew at a faster rate than during the second quarter, as online payment volume grew robustly while offline payment volume trend improved, particularly in the retail and transportation categories.

volume grew at a faster rate than during the second quarter, as online payment volume grew robustly while offline payment volume trend improved, particularly in the retail and transportation categories. We enhanced HunYuan Large Language Model's complex reasoning capabilities, especially in coding, mathematics, and science. HunYuan image generation model is ranked first globally among text-to-image models by LMArena[9].

[4] Company data and Sensor Tower [5] QuestMobile and Sensor Tower, by first month DAU and gross receipts of new releases, for 1 January to 12 November 2025 [6] 87% positive player review as of 12 November 2025 [7] The average daily number of subscriptions for 3Q2025 [8] The average number of subscriptions as of the last day of each month during 3Q2025 [9] As of 12 November 2025

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html http://www.tencent.com/ir , or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent Global ):

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted marketing services helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

Investor contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group ("the Company and its subsidiaries") prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified

Unaudited

Una udited

3Q2025 3Q2024

3Q2025 2Q2025 Revenues 192,869 167,193

192,869 184,504 VAS 95,860 82,695

95,860 91,368 Marketing Services 36,242 29,993

36,242 35,762 FinTech and Business Services 58,174 53,089

58,174 55,536 Others 2,593 1,416

2,593 1,838 Cost of revenues (84,071) (78,365)

(84,071) (79,491) Gross profit 108,798 88,828

108,798 105,013 Gross margin 56 % 53 %

56 % 57 % Selling and marketing expenses (11,468) (9,411)

(11,468) (9,410) General and administrative expenses (34,259) (29,058)

(34,259) (31,921) Other gains/(losses), net 483 2,974

483 (3,578) Operating profit 63,554 53,333

63,554 60,104 Operating margin 33 % 32 %

33 % 33 % Net gains/(losses) from investments

and others 2,820 3,066

2,820 2,638 Interest income 4,256 3,996

4,256 4,121 Finance costs (3,756) (3,531)

(3,756) (3,941) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 7,854 6,019

7,854 4,473 Profit before income tax 74,728 62,883

74,728 67,395 Income tax expense (9,785) (8,900)

(9,785) (11,351) Profit for the period 64,943 53,983

64,943 56,044











Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 63,133 53,230

63,133 55,628 Non-controlling interests 1,810 753

1,810 416











Non-IFRS operating profit 72,570 61,274

72,570 69,248 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 70,551 59,813

70,551 63,052











Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share)









- basic 6.952 5.762

6.952 6.115 - diluted 6.779 5.644

6.779 5.996

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified



Una udited

3 Q2025 3Q2024 Profit for the period 64,943 53,983 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (722) 155 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (92) - Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income (18) 20 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income (5) - Currency translation differences (3,895) (2,909) Net movement in reserves for hedges 308 (880) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 12 52 Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income 17,479 33,578 Currency translation differences (966) (153) Net movement in reserves for hedges (14) 19

12,087 29,882 Total comprehensive income for the period 77,030 83,865 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company 76,499 82,179 Non-controlling interests 531 1,686

O THER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

3 Q202 5 3Q2024 2Q2025 EBITDA (a) 80,357 64,397 79,467 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 86,698 69,656 85,122 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 45 % 42 % 46 % Interest and related expenses 3,206 3,145 3,541 Net cash (c) 102,422 95,462 74,592 Capital expenditures (d) 12,983 17,094 19,107

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and

equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues (c) Net cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, including

highly liquid investment products held for treasury purposes, minus borrowings and notes payable (d) Capital expenditures primarily consist of investments in IT infrastructure (including computer equipment, components, and

software), data centres, land use rights, office premises and intellectual properties (excluding media content)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Una udited Audited

As at 30 September, 202 5 As at 31 December, 2024 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 140,463

80,185 Land use rights 22,489

23,117 Right-of-use assets 16,680

17,679 Construction in progress 9,542

12,302 Investment properties 955

801 Intangible assets 212,459

196,127 Investments in associates 321,278

290,343 Investments in joint ventures 6,708

7,072 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 208,447

204,999 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 417,503

302,360 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 24,556

42,828 Other financial assets 1,411

1,076 Deferred income tax assets 29,943

28,325 Term deposits 78,685

77,601









1,491,119

1,284,815







Current assets





Inventories 550

440 Accounts receivable 52,357

48,203 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 103,016

101,044 Other financial assets 4,525

4,750 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 23,742

9,568 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 8,256

3,345 Term deposits 226,146

192,977 Restricted cash 3,579

3,334 Cash and cash equivalents 159,982

132,519









582,153

496,180







Total assets 2,073,272

1,780,995











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified







Una udited Audited



As at 3 0 September, 202 5 As at 31 December, 2024 EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital

-

- Share premium

57,750

43,079 Treasury shares

(2,514)

(3,597) Shares held for share award schemes

(7,182)

(5,093) Other reserves

158,719

47,129 Retained earnings

965,307

892,030



1,172,080

973,548









Non-controlling interests

88,435

80,348









Total equity

1,260,515

1,053,896









LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

200,696

146,521 Notes payable

127,382

130,586 Long-term payables

11,750

10,201 Other financial liabilities

5,358

4,203 Deferred income tax liabilities

21,416

18,546 Lease liabilities

13,069

13,897 Deferred revenue

3,852

6,236













383,523

330,190









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

128,749

118,712 Other payables and accruals

83,354

84,032 Borrowings

52,193

52,885 Notes payable

10,655

8,623 Current income tax liabilities

17,222

16,586 Other tax liabilities

4,601

4,038 Other financial liabilities

5,121

6,336 Lease liabilities

5,300

5,600 Deferred revenue

122,039

100,097













429,234

396,909









Total liabilities

812,757

727,099









Total equity and liabilities

2,073,272

1,780,995

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

As reported

Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net

(gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV & CPP

(e) Others (f) Income tax effects

( g )





Unaudited t hree months ended 30 September 2025

Operating profit 63,554 7,188 – 1,622 – 206 – – 72,570

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 7,854 909 (555) 1,755 (1) – 360 – 10,322

Profit for the period 64,943 8,097 1,703 3,377 (4,798) 321 360 (1,207) 72,796

Profit attributable to equity holders 63,133 7,905 1,730 3,003 (4,805) 321 360 (1,096) 70,551

Operating margin 33 %













38 %





Unaudited three months ended 30 September 2024

Operating profit 53,333 6,377 – 1,324 – 240 – – 61,274

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 6,019 985 60 1,433 12 – – – 8,509

Profit for the period 53,983 7,362 (6,610) 2,757 3,788 304 – (653) 60,931

Profit attributable to equity holders 53,230 7,180 (6,664) 2,591 3,766 304 – (594) 59,813

Operating margin 32 %













37 %





Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2025

Operating profit 60,104 7,361 – 1,614 – 169 – – 69,248

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 4,473 903 (798) 1,544 226 – – – 6,348

Profit for the period 56,044 8,264 (2,396) 3,158 (372) 751 – (683) 64,766

Profit attributable to equity holders 55,628 8,071 (3,192) 2,848 (405) 751 – (649) 63,052

Operating margin 33 %













38 %

Note:

(a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other

incentives

(b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies

(c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

(d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions

(e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives

(f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies

(g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

SOURCE Tencent