TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Tencent

13 Nov, 2025, 19:16 CST

Solid Revenue Growth with Continued Operating Leverage 

AI Investment s Contributing to Business Growth and Efficiency Enhancement

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or "the Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("3Q2025").

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the third quarter of 2025, we achieved solid revenue and earnings growth, reflecting healthy trends across games, marketing services, and fintech and business services. Our strategic investments in AI are benefitting us in business areas such as ad targeting and game engagement, as well as in efficiency enhancement areas such as coding, and game and video production. We are upgrading the team and architecture of our HunYuan foundation model, whose image and 3D generation models are now industry leading. As HunYuan's capabilities continue to improve, our investment in growing Yuanbao adoption, and our effort in developing agentic AI capabilities within Weixin, will gain further traction."

3Q2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +1 5 % YoY, gross profit: +22% YoY, non-IFRS[1] operating profit: +1 8 % YoY

  • Total r evenues were RMB192.9 billion, up 15% over the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit was RMB108.8 billion, up 22% YoY.
  • On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:
    • Operating profit was RMB72.6 billion, up 18% YoY. Operating margin increased to 38% from 37% last year.
    • Net profit was RMB 72.8 billion, up 19% YoY.
    • Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB70.6 billion, up 18% YoY.
    • Basic earnings per share were RMB7.769. Diluted earnings per share were RMB7.575.
  • On an IFRS basis:
    • Operating profit was RMB63.6 billion, up 19% YoY. Operating margin increased to 33% from 32% last year.
    • Net profit was RMB64.9 billion, up 20% YoY.
    • Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB63.1 billion, up 19% YoY.
    • Basic earnings per share were RMB6.952. Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.779.
  • Capital expenditure was RMB13.0 billion, down 24% YoY.
  • F ree cash flow was RMB58.5 billion, flat YoY. Total cash was RMB493.3 billion, up 16% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB102.4 billion, up 7% YoY.
  • The fair value of our shareholdings[2] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB800.8 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB714.3 billion as at 30 June 2025. The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB345.2 billion as at 30 September 2025, compared to RMB342.3 billion as at 30 June 2025.
  • During 3Q2025, the Company repurchased approximately 35.4 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HKD21.1 billion.

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others

[2] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis


3Q2025  Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 16% year-on-year to RMB95.9 billion for 3Q2025. Domestic Games revenues were RMB42.8 billion, up 15% year-on-year, primarily reflecting contributions from recently released games such as Delta Force, growth in revenues from evergreen games such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, and the expansion of VALORANT from PC to mobile. International Games revenues were RMB20.8 billion, representing a 43% year-on-year increase (42% on a constant-currency basis), mainly due to higher revenues from Supercell's games, recognising revenue upfront on copy sales of new game release, and to consolidation of recently acquired studios. Social Networks revenues rose by 5% year-on-year to RMB32.3 billion, due to growth in Video Accounts live streaming revenue, music subscription revenue and Mini Games platform service fees.

Revenues from Marketing Services were RMB36.2 billion for 3Q2025, up 21% year-on-year. The growth was due to higher ad impressions, benefitting from increased user engagement and ad load, coupled with higher eCPMs, driven by AI-powered ad targeting. Advertising spending increased across all major industry categories during the quarter.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services rose by 10% year-on-year to RMB58.2 billion for 3Q2025. FinTech Services revenue grew at a high single-digit percentage rate year-on-year, primarily due to higher revenues from commercial payment activities and consumer loan services. Business Services revenues grew at a teens percentage rate year-on-year, reflecting higher cloud services revenues, including those driven by increased enterprise customer demand for AI-related services, and higher eCommerce technology service fees arising from growth in Mini Shops GMV.

Operating Metrics


As at

3 0 September

2025

As at

30 September

2024

Year-

on-year

change

As at

30 June

2025

Quarter-
on-quarter

change


(in millions, unless specified)







Combined MAU of Weixin               

  and WeChat

1,414

1,382

2 %

1,411

0.2 %







Mobile device MAU of QQ                                     

517

562

-8 %

532

-3 %







Fee-based VAS
  subscriptions[3]

265

265

stable

264

0.4 %


[3] Average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter

3Q2025  Business Review and Outlook

  • For Mini Shops, we are systematically building a more vibrant transaction ecosystem, resulting in continued rapid growth in GMV. For example, we used foundation model capabilities to better understand user interests and thus improve merchandise recommendations.
  • We enhanced AI features in Weixin to provide new services to users and to promote greater usage of Yuanbao with encouraging results.
  • For our domestic games, Delta Force ranked among the top 3 games industry-wide by gross receipts during the quarter[4]. VALORANT MOBILE has become China's most successful mobile game launch year-to-date[5].
  • For our international games, Clash Royale's monthly DAU and gross receipts achieved all-time highs in September 2025. Newly released game, Dying Light: The Beast, has attained a "Very Positive" average user review score on Steam[6].
  • Tencent Video maintained its lead in the long-form video industry with 114 million[7] subscriptions, and Tencent Music similarly maintained its lead in the music streaming industry with 126 million[8] subscriptions.
  • We introduced our automated ad campaign solution, AIM+, under which advertisers can automate targeting, bidding and placement, as well as optimise ad creation, improving their return on marketing investment.
  • Commercial payment volume grew at a faster rate than during the second quarter, as online payment volume grew robustly while offline payment volume trend improved, particularly in the retail and transportation categories.
  • We enhanced HunYuan Large Language Model's complex reasoning capabilities, especially in coding, mathematics, and science. HunYuan image generation model is ranked first globally among text-to-image models by LMArena[9].

[4] Company data and Sensor Tower

[5] QuestMobile and Sensor Tower, by first month DAU and gross receipts of new releases, for 1 January to 12 November 2025

[6] 87% positive player review as of 12 November 2025

[7] The average daily number of subscriptions for 3Q2025

[8] The average number of subscriptions as of the last day of each month during 3Q2025

[9] As of 12 November 2025

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html http://www.tencent.com/ir , or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent Global ):

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted marketing services helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004. 

Investor contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]  

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group ("the Company and its subsidiaries") prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

RMB in millions, unless specified

 

 


Unaudited


Una udited


3Q2025

3Q2024


3Q2025

2Q2025

Revenues

192,869

167,193


192,869

184,504

VAS

95,860

82,695


95,860

91,368

Marketing Services

36,242

29,993


36,242

35,762

FinTech and Business Services

58,174

53,089


58,174

55,536

Others

2,593

1,416


2,593

1,838

Cost of revenues

(84,071)

(78,365)


(84,071)

(79,491)

Gross profit

108,798

88,828


108,798

105,013

Gross margin

56 %

53 %


56 %

57 %

Selling and marketing expenses

(11,468)

(9,411)


(11,468)

(9,410)

General and administrative expenses

(34,259)

(29,058)


(34,259)

(31,921)

Other gains/(losses), net

483

2,974


483

(3,578)

Operating profit

63,554

53,333


63,554

60,104

  Operating margin

33 %

32 %


33 %

33 %

Net gains/(losses) from investments
  and others

2,820

3,066


2,820

2,638

Interest income

4,256

3,996


4,256

4,121

Finance costs

(3,756)

(3,531)


(3,756)

(3,941)

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and
  joint ventures, net

7,854

6,019


7,854

4,473

Profit before income tax

74,728

62,883


74,728

67,395

Income tax expense

(9,785)

(8,900)


(9,785)

(11,351)

Profit for the period

64,943

53,983


64,943

56,044







Attributable to:


        Equity holders of the Company

63,133

53,230


63,133

55,628

        Non-controlling interests

1,810

753


1,810

416







Non-IFRS operating profit

72,570

61,274


72,570

69,248

Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity
  holders of the Company

70,551

59,813


70,551

63,052







Earnings per share for profit
    attributable to equity holders of 
    the Company

 (in RMB per share)






- basic

6.952

5.762


6.952

6.115

- diluted

6.779

5.644


6.779

5.996

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

RMB in millions, unless specified



Una udited


3 Q2025

3Q2024

Profit for the period

64,943

53,983

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

(722)

155

Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal
  and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures

(92)

-

Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
  through other comprehensive income

(18)

20

Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through
  other comprehensive income

(5)

-

Currency translation differences

(3,895)

(2,909)

Net movement in reserves for hedges

308

(880)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

12

52

Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through
  other comprehensive income

17,479

33,578

Currency translation differences

(966)

(153)

Net movement in reserves for hedges

(14)

19


12,087

29,882

Total comprehensive income for the period

77,030

83,865

Attributable to:



       Equity holders of the Company

76,499

82,179

       Non-controlling interests

531

1,686

O THER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited


3 Q202 5

3Q2024

2Q2025

EBITDA (a)

80,357

64,397

79,467

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

86,698

69,656

85,122

Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)

45 %

42 %

46 %

Interest and related expenses

3,206

3,145

3,541

Net cash (c)

102,422

95,462

74,592

Capital expenditures (d)

12,983

17,094

19,107


Note:

(a)   EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and
        equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights.
        Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses

(b)   Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues

(c)    Net cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, including
         highly liquid investment products held for treasury purposes, minus borrowings and notes payable

(d)   Capital expenditures primarily consist of investments in IT infrastructure (including computer equipment, components, and
        software), data centres, land use rights, office premises and intellectual properties (excluding media content)

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 


RMB in millions, unless specified

 



Una udited

Audited


As at

30 September, 202 5

As at

31 December, 2024

ASSETS




Non-current assets




  Property, plant and equipment

140,463


80,185

  Land use rights

22,489


23,117

  Right-of-use assets

16,680


17,679

  Construction in progress

9,542


12,302

  Investment properties

955


801

  Intangible assets

212,459


196,127

  Investments in associates

321,278


290,343

  Investments in joint ventures

6,708


7,072

  Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

208,447


204,999

  Financial assets at fair value through other

   comprehensive income

417,503


302,360

  Prepayments, deposits and other assets

24,556


42,828

  Other financial assets

1,411


1,076

  Deferred income tax assets

29,943


28,325

  Term deposits

78,685


77,601






1,491,119


1,284,815





Current assets




  Inventories

550


440

  Accounts receivable

52,357


48,203

  Prepayments, deposits and other assets

103,016


101,044

  Other financial assets

4,525


4,750

  Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

23,742


9,568

  Financial assets at fair value through other

   comprehensive income

8,256


3,345

  Term deposits

226,146


192,977

  Restricted cash

3,579


3,334

  Cash and cash equivalents

159,982


132,519






582,153


496,180





Total assets

2,073,272


1,780,995






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

RMB in millions, unless specified





Una udited

Audited



As at

3 0 September, 202 5

As at

31 December, 2024

EQUITY





Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

  Share capital


-


-

  Share premium


57,750


43,079

  Treasury shares


(2,514)


(3,597)

  Shares held for share award schemes


(7,182)


(5,093)

  Other reserves


158,719


47,129

  Retained earnings


965,307


892,030



1,172,080


973,548






Non-controlling interests


88,435


80,348






Total equity


1,260,515


1,053,896






LIABILITIES





Non-current liabilities





  Borrowings


200,696


146,521

  Notes payable


127,382


130,586

  Long-term payables


11,750


10,201

  Other financial liabilities


5,358


4,203

  Deferred income tax liabilities


21,416


18,546

  Lease liabilities


13,069


13,897

  Deferred revenue


3,852


6,236








383,523


330,190






Current liabilities





  Accounts payable


128,749


118,712

  Other payables and accruals


83,354


84,032

  Borrowings


52,193


52,885

  Notes payable


10,655


8,623

  Current income tax liabilities


17,222


16,586

  Other tax liabilities


4,601


4,038

  Other financial liabilities


5,121


6,336

  Lease liabilities


5,300


5,600

  Deferred revenue


122,039


100,097








429,234


396,909






Total liabilities


812,757


727,099






Total equity and liabilities


2,073,272


1,780,995

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS


As

reported


Adjustments


Non-IFRS


RMB in millions,

unless specified

Share-based

compensation
 (a)

Net
(gains)/losses
from investee
companies (b)

Amortisation of

intangible assets
(c)

Impairment

provisions/
(reversals) (d)

SSV & CPP
(e)

Others

 (f)

Income

tax effects
( g )




Unaudited t hree months ended 30 September 2025


Operating profit

63,554

7,188

1,622

206

72,570


Share of profit/(loss) of associates
  and joint ventures, net

7,854

909

(555)

1,755

(1)

360

10,322


Profit for the period

64,943

8,097

1,703

3,377

(4,798)

321

360

(1,207)

72,796


Profit attributable to

   equity holders

63,133

7,905

1,730

3,003

(4,805)

321

360

(1,096)

70,551


Operating margin

33 %








38 %




Unaudited three months ended 30 September 2024


Operating profit

53,333

6,377

1,324

240

61,274


Share of profit/(loss) of associates
  and joint ventures, net

6,019

985

60

1,433

12

8,509


Profit for the period

53,983

7,362

(6,610)

2,757

3,788

304

(653)

60,931


Profit attributable to equity holders

53,230

7,180

(6,664)

2,591

3,766

304

(594)

59,813


Operating margin

32 %








37 %




Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2025


Operating profit

60,104

7,361

1,614

169

69,248


Share of profit/(loss) of associates
  and joint ventures, net

4,473

903

(798)

1,544

226

6,348


Profit for the period

56,044

8,264

(2,396)

3,158

(372)

751

(683)

64,766


Profit attributable to equity holders

55,628

8,071

(3,192)

2,848

(405)

751

(649)

63,052


Operating margin 

33 %








38 %


Note:
   (a)    Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other
            incentives
   (b)    Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies
   (c)    Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions
   (d)    Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions
   (e)    Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives
   (f)    Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies
   (g)    Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

SOURCE Tencent

