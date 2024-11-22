Hetian Minfeng 220 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project: comprehensive self-inspection and defect rectification work across the entire line initiated

News provided by

Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

22 Nov, 2024, 14:13 CST

HETIAN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, the 220kV transmission and transformation project in Minfeng County, Hetian, carried out a comprehensive self-inspection and defect rectification across the entire line. The line section of this project was fully connected on November 14, marking the countdown to its commissioning. 

To meet the electricity demand for the economic and social development of Minfeng County, the Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. planned to invest 286.58 million yuan in March 2024 to construct the Minfeng 220kV transmission and transformation project. The project includes the construction of one new 220kV substation with a transformation capacity of 180,000 kVA and the installation of 110 kilometers of new 220kV transmission lines. The project is scheduled to be completed and energized in December, enabling full 220kV power grid coverage across all "seven counties and one city" in Hetian.

Company: Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Contact: Zhen Limin
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/12277908?d=134dada&channel=weixin

SOURCE Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Xinjiang Huan-Tower 750 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project: Final Segment Halfway Completed

According to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. On November 15, at the 750 kV power transmission line construction site located about...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics