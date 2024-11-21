Xinjiang Huan-Tower 750 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project: Final Segment Halfway Completed

HETIAN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. On November 15, at the 750 kV power transmission line construction site located about 30 kilometers west of Minfeng County in Xinjiang, workers were engaged in the installation of flow-guiding equipment.

The Hotan–Minfeng–Qiemo–Ruoqiang 750 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project is the final segment of the Xinjiang Huan-Tarim Basin 750 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project. overall progress of the project has surpassed the halfway mark.

The Hotan–Minfeng–Qiemo–Ruoqiang 750 kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project is a key initiative under China's 14th Five-Year Plan for Power Development. It is also a critical component of the country's largest 750 kV power grid project — the Xinjiang Tarim Ring Grid. The project involves a dynamic investment of 4.736 billion yuan, the construction of two new 750 kV substations in Minfeng and Qiemo, 900 kilometers of 750 kV transmission lines, and 1,891 transmission towers. Scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2025, the project is expected to inject fresh momentum into converting Xinjiang's energy advantages into economic benefits.

