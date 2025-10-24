HEXTAR WORLD AT EMPIRE CITY SOFT LAUNCHES 29 NOVEMBER WITH EXPERIENCES THAT REDEFINE LIFESTYLE

Malaysia's newest lifestyle hub debuts with a preview of attractions, arts, entertainment and design that transform every visit into a journey of discovery

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hextar World at Empire City will welcome the public for the first time with its soft launch on 29 November 2025. Spanning 1.8 million sq. ft. net lettable area (NLA) with 450,000 sq. ft. dedicated to entertainment in the heart of Damansara, the destination, known as The Exploratorium, blends lifestyle, leisure, the arts and entertainment with bold architectural design that makes creativity part of every corner, creating the feeling of walking through a living gallery.

A First Glimpse into "The Exploratorium"

Hextar World at Empire City is set to soft launch on 29 November 2025

At an exclusive tenant Countdown Party on 10 October 2025, Hextar World hosted over 600 retailers and business partners for a first look at the new lifestyle hub. Guests previewed the opening festivities slated for next month, with lively performances and family-friendly entertainment, while also getting a glimpse of the experiences that will soon call Hextar World their home, including performing arts, wellness activities, retail, dining and leisure. Among the highlights is Parkson's unveiling of a next-generation retail concept, debuting exclusively at Hextar World, alongside other tenants that bring variety and innovation to the hub.

Architecture plays a starring role in shaping the experience. Hextar World's High Street draws inspiration from global design landmarks, while sculptural installations and striking features are seamlessly integrated throughout the hub. Everyday pathways are treated as canvases and visitors encounter art in unexpected places, transforming a simple visit into an experience of discovery and inspiration.

Vision for a Community Hub

"It is with great pride that we present Hextar World to the public. Over the past few months, we have curated a unique list of pioneer tenants to bring vibrancy to every corner of this place and turn Hextar World into a living, breathing community," said Dato Eddie Ong, Group CEO of Hextar Group.

He added, "Hextar World marks a bold new chapter in community-focused commercial development, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming Malaysians on 29 November as they enter a lifestyle hub destination like no other."

Catalysing Tourism and the Local Economy

Hextar World is envisioned as a catalyst for urban revitalisation in Damansara, contributing to job creation, SME opportunities and Malaysia's growing appeal as a family-friendly tourism hub. Attractions set to open in the mall include:

10Star Cinemas – flagship outlet and first branch in West Malaysia

– flagship outlet and first branch in West Malaysia AB&C Surf and Skate School – the only surf and surfskate school of its kind in Malaysia

the only surf and surfskate school of its kind in Malaysia Ballet Theatre Malaysia - new premises of Klang Valley's first professional ballet company

- new premises of Klang Valley's first professional ballet company Jungle Gym – Malaysia's biggest indoor playground brand

– Malaysia's biggest indoor playground brand Luckin Coffee – flagship outlet at Hextar World

– flagship outlet at Hextar World Malaysia National Ice Skating Stadium (MYNISS) – Olympic-sized ice rink stadium for all ice sports

– Olympic-sized ice rink stadium for all ice sports Miami Beach – Malaysia's largest indoor water park, featuring a first-of-its-kind indoor beach concept with a day-and-night cycle

– Malaysia's largest indoor water park, featuring a first-of-its-kind indoor beach concept with a day-and-night cycle Parkson New Retail Experience – unveiled for the first time at Hextar World

– unveiled for the first time at Hextar World Playa Racquet Club – a trendy beach-inspired pickleball destination

– a trendy beach-inspired pickleball destination Slope Master – the country's largest indoor ski and snowboarding training facility

– the country's largest indoor ski and snowboarding training facility Sport Planet – a multi-brand powerhouse for sports and fashion

– a multi-brand powerhouse for sports and fashion Trin International School – a new learning institution with multilingual education tracks

– a new learning institution with multilingual education tracks Wangsa Bowl – the newest bowling outlet at Hextar World

– the newest bowling outlet at Hextar World Village Grocer – a homegrown premium supermarket brand

What's Next

As the first phase kicks off on November 29, visitors will step into a preview of what is to come, with curated experiences, live entertainment and sneak peeks designed to spark excitement. These early moments are only the beginning, building anticipation for the full unveiling of Hextar World in 2026.

