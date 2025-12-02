HEXTAR WORLD COMES ALIVE WITH A DAY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND CELEBRATION AT EMPIRE CITY

The destination unveils High Street with cultural showcases, family activities and all-day entertainment

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hextar World at Empire City opened its doors to Malaysians on Saturday, 29 November 2025, with a lively celebration that showcased the spirit and energy of Hextar World. Set to be the Pulse of Damansara, the destination marked this milestone with a vibrant showcase of cultural performances, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment that invited visitors to explore, discover and celebrate together.

Hextar World at Empire City burst into vibrancy during the mall opening - offering festive cheer, lively streets and a memorable parade performance that brought together colour, culture and the community.
The highlight of the day was the reveal of High Street, Hextar World's enclosed lifestyle promenade, which was brought to life with movement, music and colour as visitors experienced the space for the first time.

A Destination Built for Community
"Hextar World represents an important step in how we reimagine spaces for people," said Dato Eddie Ong, Group CEO of Hextar Group. "We are creating a destination that feels alive and connected, where culture, creativity and community can grow together. Today's celebration is only the beginning. As we move toward our next milestone in 2026, our commitment is to build a place that inspires connection, supports families and offers something new with every visit."

High Street Unveiled Through Culture, Music and Movement
Hextar World introduced its vision for a community-driven destination through a curated line-up of cultural and contemporary performances. Visitors enjoyed:

  • Fusion and contemporary dance showcases
  • Acrobatic circus presentations that brought artistry and spectacle to High Street
  • Live instrumental sets including violin and percussion
  • Festive character appearances, including a Santa mascot dance show
  • Drum collectives and bubble shows
  • Modern circus and LED showcases by Psycusix and Luminatrix

The celebration concluded with a Malaysia Multicultural Unity Dance featuring Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sabah, and Sarawak traditions, led by Guinness World Records holder Lawrence Suari Mutu, recognised for the Most Choreographed Dance Online Simultaneously.

These cultural and contemporary performances activated High Street throughout the day and will continue every weekend in December as part of Hextar World's festive programming.

A Community Parade Through the Heart of Damansara
A central highlight of the celebration was the High Street Parade, which brought together dancers, musicians, circus performers, and roving talents. The Parade celebrated the creative, diverse, and inclusive community spirit that will continue to shape Hextar World as it grows.

A Classic Christmas Campaign Across Hextar World
In conjunction with the opening, Hextar World launched A Classic Christmas Campaign, offering festive markets, workshops, exhibitions, performances and mall-wide promotions from 29 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

To make it easier for visitors to explore, the full lineup of activities and events is listed below:

Category

Event/Activity

Location

Dates

Mall-Wide Promotions

Spend & Redeem: Hydro Flask Gifts

GF & LG2 Info Counters

29 Nov - 4 Jan

Crazy Christmas Sale (RM1 PWP with RM50 spend)

LG2 Info Counter

Every Saturday and Sunday

Free First 3 Hours Parking

Mall-wide

29 Nov - 4 Jan

Contest

Christmas Wefie / Selfie Social Contest

Mall-wide

29 Nov - 4 Jan

Festive Performances

High Street Parade, Santa & Santarina Walkabouts, Roving Performances

High Street

(Ground Floor)

Every Saturday and Sunday

Festive Markets

Christmas Market

LG2 Concourse

29 Nov - 4 Jan

Hao Wan Market

Parkson Entrance

29 - 30 Nov

Trendplay Market

Parkson Entrance

26 - 31 Dec

The Quacking Christmas Market

Penchala Entrance

29 Nov - 4 Jan

Workshops & Family Activities

Christmas Workshops (2 PM & 4 PM)

LG2 Concourse

Every Saturday and Sunday, starting 6th Dec

Coffee Rave & Cosplayer Experience

LG2 Atrium

29 - 30 Nov

National Unity Lion Dance Championship

LG2 Atrium

6 - 7 Dec

3 Star Kids Inflatable Zone

LG2 Atrium

10 Dec - 18 Jan

Exhibitions & Large Events

ASG Cat Championship

Exhibition Hall

29 - 30 Nov

Pet World Malaysia

Exhibition Hall

5 - 7 Dec

AutoFest Sales Carnival

Exhibition Hall

11 - 21 Dec

Inspired Home Show

Exhibition Hall

1 - 4 Jan

For leasing inquiries, media opportunities, and partnership discussions, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected].

About Hextar World at Empire City
Hextar World at Empire City is a lifestyle destination in Damansara that transforms everyday outings into experiences of discovery. Known as The Pulse of Damansara, it brings together sport, leisure, the arts, and entertainment in one vibrant hub spanning 1.8 million sq. ft. of net lettable area, including 450,000 sq. ft. dedicated to entertainment. Envisioned as The Exploratorium, Hextar World is designed as a gallery in motion where architecture, art, and activity come together to create new experiences at every turn. With its mix of distinctive attractions and creative energy, it is set to become one of Malaysia's most dynamic lifestyle landmarks. Learn more at www.hextarworld.com.my or follow our social media accounts at @hextarworldempirecity.

