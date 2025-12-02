HEXTAR WORLD COMES ALIVE WITH A DAY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND CELEBRATION AT EMPIRE CITY

The destination unveils High Street with cultural showcases, family activities and all-day entertainment

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hextar World at Empire City opened its doors to Malaysians on Saturday, 29 November 2025, with a lively celebration that showcased the spirit and energy of Hextar World. Set to be the Pulse of Damansara, the destination marked this milestone with a vibrant showcase of cultural performances, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment that invited visitors to explore, discover and celebrate together.

Hextar World at Empire City burst into vibrancy during the mall opening - offering festive cheer, lively streets and a memorable parade performance that brought together colour, culture and the community.

The highlight of the day was the reveal of High Street, Hextar World's enclosed lifestyle promenade, which was brought to life with movement, music and colour as visitors experienced the space for the first time.

A Destination Built for Community

"Hextar World represents an important step in how we reimagine spaces for people," said Dato Eddie Ong, Group CEO of Hextar Group. "We are creating a destination that feels alive and connected, where culture, creativity and community can grow together. Today's celebration is only the beginning. As we move toward our next milestone in 2026, our commitment is to build a place that inspires connection, supports families and offers something new with every visit."

High Street Unveiled Through Culture, Music and Movement

Hextar World introduced its vision for a community-driven destination through a curated line-up of cultural and contemporary performances. Visitors enjoyed:

Fusion and contemporary dance showcases

Acrobatic circus presentations that brought artistry and spectacle to High Street

Live instrumental sets including violin and percussion

Festive character appearances, including a Santa mascot dance show

Drum collectives and bubble shows

Modern circus and LED showcases by Psycusix and Luminatrix

The celebration concluded with a Malaysia Multicultural Unity Dance featuring Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sabah, and Sarawak traditions, led by Guinness World Records holder Lawrence Suari Mutu, recognised for the Most Choreographed Dance Online Simultaneously.

These cultural and contemporary performances activated High Street throughout the day and will continue every weekend in December as part of Hextar World's festive programming.

A Community Parade Through the Heart of Damansara

A central highlight of the celebration was the High Street Parade, which brought together dancers, musicians, circus performers, and roving talents. The Parade celebrated the creative, diverse, and inclusive community spirit that will continue to shape Hextar World as it grows.

A Classic Christmas Campaign Across Hextar World

In conjunction with the opening, Hextar World launched A Classic Christmas Campaign, offering festive markets, workshops, exhibitions, performances and mall-wide promotions from 29 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

To make it easier for visitors to explore, the full lineup of activities and events is listed below:

Category Event/Activity Location Dates Mall-Wide Promotions Spend & Redeem: Hydro Flask Gifts GF & LG2 Info Counters 29 Nov - 4 Jan

Crazy Christmas Sale (RM1 PWP with RM50 spend) LG2 Info Counter Every Saturday and Sunday

Free First 3 Hours Parking Mall-wide 29 Nov - 4 Jan Contest Christmas Wefie / Selfie Social Contest Mall-wide 29 Nov - 4 Jan Festive Performances High Street Parade, Santa & Santarina Walkabouts, Roving Performances High Street (Ground Floor) Every Saturday and Sunday Festive Markets Christmas Market LG2 Concourse 29 Nov - 4 Jan

Hao Wan Market Parkson Entrance 29 - 30 Nov

Trendplay Market Parkson Entrance 26 - 31 Dec

The Quacking Christmas Market Penchala Entrance 29 Nov - 4 Jan Workshops & Family Activities Christmas Workshops (2 PM & 4 PM) LG2 Concourse Every Saturday and Sunday, starting 6th Dec

Coffee Rave & Cosplayer Experience LG2 Atrium 29 - 30 Nov

National Unity Lion Dance Championship LG2 Atrium 6 - 7 Dec

3 Star Kids Inflatable Zone LG2 Atrium 10 Dec - 18 Jan Exhibitions & Large Events ASG Cat Championship Exhibition Hall 29 - 30 Nov

Pet World Malaysia Exhibition Hall 5 - 7 Dec

AutoFest Sales Carnival Exhibition Hall 11 - 21 Dec

Inspired Home Show Exhibition Hall 1 - 4 Jan

For leasing inquiries, media opportunities, and partnership discussions, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected] .

About Hextar World at Empire City

Hextar World at Empire City is a lifestyle destination in Damansara that transforms everyday outings into experiences of discovery. Known as The Pulse of Damansara, it brings together sport, leisure, the arts, and entertainment in one vibrant hub spanning 1.8 million sq. ft. of net lettable area, including 450,000 sq. ft. dedicated to entertainment. Envisioned as The Exploratorium, Hextar World is designed as a gallery in motion where architecture, art, and activity come together to create new experiences at every turn. With its mix of distinctive attractions and creative energy, it is set to become one of Malaysia's most dynamic lifestyle landmarks. Learn more at www.hextarworld.com.my or follow our social media accounts at @hextarworldempirecity.

