HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club Expand Partnership; yuu Members Can Now Convert Points to Max Miles

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyMax, the leading AI-powered loyalty and travel rewards platform, today announced an expansion of its partnership with yuu Rewards Club, one of Singapore's largest multi-brand loyalty programs. Under the enhanced arrangement, yuu Rewards Club members can now convert yuu Points to Max Miles at a ratio of 3.6:1, allowing them to earn up to 10 miles per dollar (MPD).

The expansion builds on an existing relationship in which HeyMax users can already convert Max Miles to yuu Points at a ratio of 1:3. With the addition of Max Miles as a redemption option, yuu members can now access HeyMax's curated portfolio of more than 20 leading global airline and hotel loyalty programs, enabling them to redeem award flights and hotel stays. This broad network makes Max Miles one of the most versatile reward currencies available.

"At HeyMax, our mission has always been to make aspirational travel more accessible to everyone," said Joe Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyMax. "Partnering with yuu Rewards Club is a natural next step. For the first time, yuu members can convert their everyday points into a reward currency that opens the door to a whole world of travel opportunities. That is the kind of freedom we want to give to every consumer."

yuu Rewards Club is one of Singapore's most widely used loyalty ecosystems, with Members earning points at supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other lifestyle touchpoints. The new Max Miles conversion feature means those accumulated points can now serve a dual purpose: rewarding everyday spending while helping members achieve their travel aspirations through one of the region's most flexible miles currencies.

"yuu Rewards Club is committed to delivering ever-greater value to our members," said Lee Yik Hun, Head of Commercial at yuu Rewards Club. "With leisure travel increasingly becoming a priority for Singapore residents, this expanded partnership with HeyMax gives yuu Members greater flexibility to convert their points into flights or hotel stays, extending the benefits of everyday spending into overseas travel."

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for HeyMax, which recently inaugurated its global headquarters in Singapore following a US$11 million Series A funding round. The company is also actively expanding its network of loyalty and travel partners across the Asia-Pacific region.

About HeyMax

HeyMax is a leading loyalty and travel rewards platform that turns everyday spending into meaningful travel, headquartered in Singapore. HeyMax is on a mission to bring more joy and empathy to the world through travel, with a vision of helping people travel sooner, better, and smarter.

Users earn Max Miles from over 800 top merchants globally and redeem them directly for over 20 flights, hotels, and rewards programs, or use them for gift cards. Max Miles never expire, come with no fees, and offer unmatched flexibility for modern travelers.

HeyMax is backed by leading investors, including Peak XV Partners, January Capital, Betatron, and Tenity. For more information, please visit www.heymax.ai.

SOURCE HeyMax