HeyMax Launches HeyMax First -- the World's First Miles-Upfront Membership That Let Travellers Fly Now and Earn Later

Members receive up to one million miles upfront to book their dream flight today, then earn the miles back at their own pace — no deadline, no penalties. All first-year membership fees are waived at launch.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyMax, the Singapore-born AI-powered loyalty and travel rewards platform, today officially launched HeyMax First, the world's first miles-upfront membership programme, to all customers. HeyMax First flips the decades-old loyalty model on its head: instead of saving miles for years before redeeming a dream trip, members receive up to one million miles upfront — enough for any business-class trip — and earn them back over time through everyday spending. First-year membership fees will be waived for all members who sign up during the launch period.

Premium award flights typically require hundreds of thousands of miles — a balance that can take an average traveller years of disciplined spending to accumulate, often only to watch points expire or devalue before they are used. HeyMax First removes the wait entirely.

How HeyMax First works

Join free. First-year membership fees are waived for everyone who joins during the launch period. Get miles upfront. Members receive access to up to 1,000,000 Max Miles and draw down the miles they need for the trip they want — paying a fully reclaimable access fee to unlock them. Redeem to Fly. Miles transfer 1:1* to 20+ of the world's leading airline and hotel loyalty programmes, unlocking access to 70+ airlines spanning every major global alliance. Earn later — on your own time. Members earn the miles back through everyday spending on the HeyMax app, and the access fee is reclaimed as they do. There is no deadline, no penalty and no minimum activity — members take as long as they need.

Unlike traditional loyalty programmes built around expiry dates, status cliffs and renewal pressure, HeyMax First has no clock. Once the miles are earned back and the access fee fully returned, the flight has — effectively — cost the member nothing beyond the spending they were already doing.

"For so many years, loyalty programmes have asked travellers to do the same thing: spend first, wait years, and hope your miles are still worth something when you finally have enough," said Joe Lu, CEO and Co-founder of HeyMax. "HeyMax First reverses that. We front you the miles, you take the trip you've been putting off, and you earn them back on your own schedule — with no deadline and no penalties. The dream trip shouldn't be the reward at the end of the journey. It should be the start."

SOURCE HeyMax