HGC diversified broadband service plans lead new era of ultra-fast internet access

Household Customers Unlock 10G Optical Fibre Broadband Services

Corporate Customers First To Enjoy 25G Ultra-Fast Broadband Services

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "Group"), a fully- fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, has launched the 10G (10000Mbps) optical fibre broadband service for household customers, upgrading their smart living experience. At the same time, the Group has also introduced 25G (25000Mbps) broadband services for corporate customers who have greater demand for network speed and bandwidth, allowing them to experience a high-speed, reliable and highly secured network access. Coupled with HGC OfficePro, which includes high-definition video conferencing and WiFi 7, as well as HGC's exclusive cybersecurity solutions, this one-stop office solution provides corporate customers with a more comprehensive and efficient advantage, helping to improve their operational efficiency and productivity. Meanwhile, HGC is also well-prepared to offer higher speed broadband services to the market. The group will closely monitor the development and demand in the market, and then launch even faster broadband service offerings, such as 50G (50000Mbps) ultra-optical fibre broadband service. As a telecommunications operator truly focused on customer needs, HGC will spare no effort to enhance its extensive network coverage and infrastructure, providing the best service experience to all customers as they embrace the AI era.

HGC Broadband launches 10G (10000Mbps) optical fibre broadband service

A variety of home broadband service plans available

Launch of higher speed optical fibre broadband services depending mass market demand

With the launch of 10G fibre broadband service, HGC is able to offer diversified broadband service plans spanning 1G, 2G, 2.2G, 2.5G and 10G, meeting varied needs of household customers. Customers can choose from available service plans, enabling every household to enjoy a fast and stable network experience.

Ben Wu, Vice President - Consumer & Mass Market of HGC, said, "HGC not only pursues internet speed, but also attaches tremendous importance on providing diversified service solutions to meet the different broadband service needs of customers. With the launch of 10G fibre broadband service, HGC provides more options for household customers seeking ultra-high-speed network connection and empowering increasingly popular smart home applications. HGC is ready for the launch of higher speed and stable broadband service at any time subject to market demand, trends and hardware readiness. Looking ahead, HGC will continue to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide the public with cost-effective broadband service plans of the highest quality, leading the era of high-speed internet access."

Unveils 25G Broadband Services for Exclusive Corporate Customers

Driving Business Development Through Innovation

With the rapid advancements in the markets, emerging digital transformation industries such as ICT, AI, e-sports, e-commerce, 8K/16K live streaming platforms, AR/VR technologies, data centers, and the IoTs all have stringent demands for high-speed and low-latency real-time network bandwidth. In response to these needs, HGC now introduces 25G broadband services specifically tailored for corporate customers in these dynamic industries. This new offering promises an ultra-fast, premium internet experience designed to propel business growth and help companies capitalize on market opportunities.

Rainbow Wong, Vice President - Corporate Business of HGC, said, "As businesses navigate digital transformation and new emerging business models emerge, adopters of 25G broadband gain a significant advantage. HGC is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technical services to meet the evolving needs of the market. We are pleased to offer 25G fibre broadband service, supporting our corporate customers in their business development journey and ushering in the era of AI. With the ultra-high speed and extremely low-latency performance, coupled with HGC's exclusive cybersecurity solution, unified communications, and virtual server managed services, we help companies to achieve seamless interconnection while comprehensively addressing the challenges of digital transformation, improving operational efficiency and maintaining their competitive advantage."

Alex Chan, Vice President - Enterprise Market of HGC, said, "Digital transformation is the key to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and high-speed network connectivity is an important foundation for achieving this goal. With HGC high speed broadband service and high-definition video conferencing, WiFi 7 and unified communication, which included in our unified office solution - HGC OfficePro, as well as an exclusive cybersecurity solution, we are providing more comprehensive and solid support for SMEs' digital transformation journeys. We believe that our ultra-fast broadband service not only can significantly enhance the network performance of SMEs, but also strengthen their competitive advantages. HGC will continue to optimize and expand our ultra-fast broadband solutions, working hand-in-hand with SMEs to co-create a digitalized future."

To learn more about HGC Broadband's 10G optical fibre broadband service, please call the sales hotline 1226 or visit: www.hgcbroadband.com

To learn more about HGC Broadband's 25G corporate broadband service, please call the sales hotline 1228 or visit: https://www.hgcbiz.com/

#Comparison in terms of bandwidth network specifications

*Terms and conditions apply

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)