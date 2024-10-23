HGC Participates in the "Cybersecurity Summit Hong Kong 2024" with Keynote Speeches and Panel Discussions

Becomes Platinum Sponsor, Strengthening Commitment to Strengthening Cybersecurity and Advancing a Smart Future

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, announces its participation in the keynote speeches and panel discussions at the "Cybersecurity Summit Hong Kong 2024" on 23 and 24 October, 2024. HGC shared unique insights on emerging defense strategies and the double-edged nature of AI in cybersecurity applications, showcasing the Group's leadership in maintaining cybersecurity. Additionally, HGC is honored to be one of the Platinum Sponsors of the summit, further affirming its commitment to strengthening cybersecurity while demonstrating its determination to drive a smart future through advanced technology.

Daniel Ho, Vice President - Unified Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Solutions at HGC delivers a keynote titled “Navigating the Future of Cybersecurity by Emerging Defense Strategies." Ernest Lo, Vice President - Product & Innovations at HGC as the moderator for the panel discussion titled “AI as a Dobul-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity.”

In the era of digital transformation, trends in cybersecurity development, technological applications, and compliance requirements significantly impact the enhancement of corporate cyber resilience and the protection of business operations. HGC, as a provider of unique, one-stop cybersecurity solutions, plays a particularly important role as a Platinum Sponsor of the "Cybersecurity Summit Hong Kong 2024." The event offers participants a platform to delve into, explore, and exchange insights on the latest advancements in cybersecurity technology, promoting the application of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence ("GenAI") in the field. This demonstrates the Group's ongoing contributions, commitments, and dedication to advancing cybersecurity development.

Additionally, this summit brings together cybersecurity experts from Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas, focusing on how to strengthen cybersecurity measures in response to the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. This aligns with the Group's philosophy of incorporating AI in ICT solutions. HGC's cybersecurity experts also participate in the keynote and panel discussions, sharing unique insights on innovative network defense strategies and the dual-edged nature of AI in cybersecurity applications, further highlighting the Group's leading position in maintaining cybersecurity.

The Powerful Application of AI in Cybersecurity - "Fusion Armor" Monitoring System Enhanced to Cutting-Edge Protection Standards

HGC has announced that all its Security Operations Centers (SOCs) have upgraded the "Fusion Armor" monitoring system to the most advanced protection standards during the event. This upgrade includes features such as attack simulations, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, phishing simulations, security awareness training, attack surface management, AI-driven threat detection, incident response plan reviews, and dark web monitoring. Corporates can significantly enhance their foundational security analysis capabilities, enabling faster identification and response to potential threats. This not only reduces the burden on internal human resources but also improves the overall efficiency and accuracy of security operations, providing businesses with stronger protective capabilities.

Potential Opportunities and Threats of AI

In today's society, AI is widely applied across various industries, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), financial services, and cross-border business sectors. The application of AI in cybersecurity is a double-edged sword. AI technology can significantly enhance security defenses by automating threat detection, vulnerability scanning, and real-time responses to protect businesses from various cyberattacks. However, the potential risks cannot be ignored when AI is weaponized. Attackers can exploit AI technology to conduct more sophisticated attacks, such as automated phishing and penetration testing, posing significant threats to corporate security. SMEs, in particular, face challenges due to a lack of manpower and resources in keeping up with the rapid development of AI. Other industries also need to balance the application of AI technologies, taking full advantage of their defensive enhancements while mitigating the risks of malicious use, especially in cross-border business contexts.

Daniel Ho, Vice President - Unified Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Solutions at HGC, said: "In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, integrating AI into our security framework is not only beneficial for enhancing performance but is also crucial. AI can analyze vast amounts of data at an astonishing speed, identify anomalies, and predict potential vulnerabilities before incidents occur."

Ernest Lo, Vice President - Product & Innovations at HGC, said: "SMEs often feel pressured when facing the rapid development of AI technology due to a lack of manpower and resources. We are committed to providing SMEs with affordable and efficient cybersecurity solutions. Through our Secured Broadband service, SMEs can leverage advanced cybersecurity protection technologies for threat detection and response, thereby enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their overall cybersecurity operations and protecting themselves from various cyber threats."

The "Cybersecurity Summit Hong Kong 2024" is jointly organized by the Hong Kong Productivity Council Cyber Security (HKPC Cyber Security), and other ten leading local information security organisations. The theme of the event is "Cyber Security Fortification: The AI Paradox," featuring nearly 30 presentations, 3 panel discussions, and over 20 booths for participants to learn about the latest trends in cybersecurity development.

