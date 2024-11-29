HGC Partners with Cisco to Put AI on Cybersecurity Services

Launch Managed AI Firewall to Revolutionize Cybersecurity in Hong Kong and Mainland China

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, is pleased to announce that it is the first and sole partner of the Cisco Managed AI Firewall in Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong. This strategic partnership aims to promote the adoption of AI-driven security solutions, setting a new standard in security management.

Alvin Wong, Chief Operating Officer – Group ICT Business, Solutions and Product at HGC Global Communications, and Iris Feng, General Manager, Cisco Hong Kong, Macau and South China, are collaborating to integrate AI into cybersecurity services. This strategic partnership empowers enterprises to effectively combat cyber threats while ensuring the continuous stability and security of their business operations.

As a gold partner of Cisco and recipient of the "Best Deal of the Year – Managed AI Firewall" award, HGC is committed to enhancing cybersecurity service by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology. The revolutionary HGC Managed AI Firewall Service combines advanced Cisco technology and HGC's experienced expertise, providing 7x24 support to corporations. By adopting this service, corporation can streamline their security processes, reduce complexity, and gain comprehensive visibility into network traffic and potential threats through automation and AI-driven insights, enabling rapid responses to incidents. This innovative solution also facilitates seamless integration across various security infrastructures, enhancing team collaboration and operational efficiency.

The Managed AI Firewall stands out in the market that harnesses advanced AI capabilities to automatically detect and analyse potential threats, enabling real-time responses that significantly enhance cybersecurity. With features such as behaviour analysis and continuous monitoring, the firewall identifies anomalous activities while optimising performance. Additionally, Cisco Talos provides real-time threat intelligence updates, ensuring that protective measures remain current. Coupled with HGC's end-to-end Managed Security Service, which includes integrated SaaS functionality, advanced AI learning capabilities, and a streamlined approach to implementation and management, organisations can protect their assets while ensuring sustained innovation and growth.

Alvin Wong, Chief Operating Officer – Group ICT Business, Solutions and Product at HGC, said, "We are focused on reshaping the cybersecurity landscape with our advanced AI-driven solutions, empowered by our strategic partnership with Cisco. This collaboration is pivotal in promoting the adoption of AI technology in the security market for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Our Managed AI Firewall service not only bolsters defences but also combines our expertise to provide real-time threat responses and thorough monitoring. Together, we empower enterprises to better understand past, present, and future cyber threats, significantly improving their overall security posture."

Iris Feng, General Manager, Cisco Hong Kong, Macau and South China, said, "As a leader in Security, Cisco is committed to connecting organisations securely and efficiently. This strategic partnership transforms a simple firewall into a comprehensive security solution that is exquisitely tailored to meet the unique needs of each corporation, enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity with confidence."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 21 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

