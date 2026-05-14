Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 Enters One-Month Countdown, Connecting Asia's Food & Health Industry in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one month to go, Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 is set to bring together global ingredient suppliers, health brands, manufacturers and industry professionals in Shanghai from 15–17 June 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

As one of Asia's leading platforms for food ingredients, nutraceuticals and health innovation, the event continues to attract strong international participation and growing interest from across Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, India and the Middle East.

Following a successful 2025 edition that welcomed over 20,000 visitors from 92 countries and regions, Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 will further expand its scale alongside co-located exhibitions including Healthplex Expo, HNC, ProPak China and FoodPack China. Together, the events are expected to feature more than 2,500 exhibitors and over 120,000 visits across the entire food and health supply chain.

This year's exhibition will spotlight fast-growing sectors shaping Asia's consumer market, including probiotics, healthy ageing, functional nutrition, sports nutrition, nutricosmetics, plant-based innovation and novel ingredients.

Meet Leading Global and Asian Ingredient Suppliers

Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 will feature a strong lineup of leading international and regional exhibitors across food ingredients, nutraceuticals and health solutions. Confirmed and returning exhibitors include Angel Enzyme, Bloomage Biotechnology, Amicogen and BYHEALTH, alongside emerging innovators and specialized ingredient suppliers from across Asia and beyond.

Visitors will have opportunities to source new ingredients, discover formulation solutions and connect directly with suppliers driving innovation in functional food, dietary supplements and wellness products.

2026 Highlights: Healthy Sweeteners Zone & Medicinal Food Heritage Events

This year, the show will launch a dedicated Healthy Sweeteners Zone featuring low-calorie sweeteners, natural sugar substitutes, sugar alternatives and clean-label sweetening solutions to meet global demand for reduced-sugar and healthier food & beverage options.

Responding to strong international interest in authentic Chinese health ingredients, the event will be co-organized with Shanghai Jiao Tong University Plant Biotechnology Research Center to present a curated Medicinal Food Heritage Program, including a dedicated forum and a tailored industry tour. This program focuses on China's time-honored ingredients with both nutritional and health-supporting properties, covering standardization, global market access, safety compliance and innovative product development.

Key onsite highlights include:

* Trend Zone (Booth 11A32), presented by Innova Market Insights, showcasing emerging consumer and ingredient trends

* Import & Export Desk (Booth 11T01), hosted by Chemlinked, offering real-time regulatory and trade consultation

* New to Market Zone (Hall 1.1), featuring innovative brands and first-time exhibitors

* Morocco Pavilion (Booth 11D20), presenting premium botanical, organic and natural products from Morocco

A major highlight of the exhibition will be the Fi Innovation Awards 2026, recognizing breakthroughs in health ingredients, food technology, sustainable supply chains and botanical innovation.

With Asia continuing to lead global demand for healthier and functional products, Hi & Fi Asia-China 2026 offers international buyers and industry professionals a valuable opportunity to discover new ingredients, identify market trends and build partnerships in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Pre-registration is now open: https://b8h.cn/TC4u10

Hi & Fi Asia-China Official Website: https://www.figlobal.com/china/

SOURCE Hi & Fi Asia-China