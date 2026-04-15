Hi-Think Shines at InnoEX 2026 in Hong Kong - Empowering Digital Intelligence with AI

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, the 2026 Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Expo (InnoEX 2026), co-organized by the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, grandly opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Focusing on five key sectors: AI+, robotics, low-altitude economy, property tech and retail tech, the expo gathered thousands of global tech companies, institutions , and investors to explore new opportunities for digital and intelligent transformation.

As a leading enterprise empowering global clients with digital and intelligent technologies, Hi-Think Technology International Limited made a remarkable debut with its cutting-edge innovations and scenario-based application achievements at Booth 3D-C23.

At the exhibition, in-depth exchanges and cooperation discussions were conducted with clients from Hong Kong, South America, Southeast Asia, Thailand, Central Asia and other regions, covering fields including general intelligence, social elderly care, smart parks, smart healthcare, and smart financial risk control.

Powered by AI Empowerment + Industry Specialization, Hi-Think highlights its technologies and innovations for efficient, intelligent, and sustainable social development.

With four core sectors—General AI, Finance & Healthcare, Public Services, and Industry & Real Estate— the company delivered full-stack services from foundational technologies to application scenarios.

01. General AI

Focusing on general-purpose AI applications for high-frequency business scenarios, the company develop Gen AI and AI Agent–based solutions to optimize business processes and enhance organizational collaboration.

Process Copilot, Business Process Agent, OCR Copilot, Intelligent Digital Assistant

02. Finance and Healthcare

Focusing on industry-specific digital and intelligent applications, the company integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities to transform core operations into intelligent workflows, enabling clients to achieve greater efficiency in management and operations.

Smart Financial Risk Control, Smart Banking Marketing Solution, Smart Elderly Care, Smart Healthcare

03. Public Services

To address the application needs of government and public institutions in public administration, public services, and emergency support, the company has established the product and service system covering data integration, service support, and collaborative response.

Intelligent UAV Inspection Platform, AI Powered Cultural Tourism, Smart Emergency

04. Industry and Real Estate

Centering on key areas like production management and infrastructure management, the company demonstrates the comprehensive supporting value of digital and intelligent capabilities across diverse business scenarios.

AI Industrial Quality Inspection, Smart Manufacturing, AI Life Services Platform, Smart Digital Equipment O&M Platform, Smart Safety Production Supervision Platform, Smart Park Solution, Smart Hotel Solution, Energy and Carbon Management Solution

Hi-Think has always taken AI technology as its core engine to empower the digital and intelligent transformation of industries and sectors.

April 13–16 We sincerely invite partners worldwide to visit us at Booth 3D-C23, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to explore the future of Al and digital intelligent technologies together.

SOURCE Hi-Think Technology International Limited