High-End Perspective | Harvest Global Investments CEO and CIO Han Tongli: First Approval for Virtual Asset Management Services, A New Chapter in Hong Kong's Financial Innovation

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Global Investments announced that on April 9th, it was granted approval by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to expand its existing asset management business to include virtual asset management services. This marks the first such approval for a leading Chinese fund company's subsidiary in Hong Kong, signifying an important step forward in the global financial services field.

Regarding this approval, Harvest Global Investments' CEO and CIO, Han Tongli, believes it not only reflects Hong Kong's systemic advantages as an international financial center but also highlights the region's foresight in financial technology innovation. Han Tongli stated, "The introduction of virtual asset management services will enable Harvest Global Investments to provide a comprehensive management solution that includes various cryptocurrencies and digital assets. This initiative not only meets investors' demands for high-growth assets but also allows them to participate in the rapidly evolving opportunities in blockchain and digital assets, offering another key to entering the future world of AI technology."

With this expansion, Harvest Global Investments will further lower the barriers for investors entering the digital asset market, effectively address regulatory and custodial challenges, and promote the circulation, popularization, and investment security of encrypted assets. Han Tongli added, "Harvest has been exploring the digital realm for a long time, including digital labs, AI labs, and the 'MetaLab'. Our services not only comply with the global regulatory standards of the digital asset industry, blockchain, and AI development but also reassert Harvest Global Investments' leadership in financial technology innovation and the future digital finance sector."

It is understood that Harvest Global Investments has been committed to providing exceptional service and optimizing the investment experience for global investors. The successful approval of the virtual asset management service is a major milestone on our path of service innovation. It not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing service quality and investor experience but also ensures that investors can achieve continuous asset appreciation in an efficient environment.

As a significant force in the digital asset field, Chinese investors can leverage Harvest Global Investments' innovative platform to explore more growth opportunities in the global financial market. Han Tongli noted, "Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, combined with our newly acquired virtual asset management capabilities, will further encourage investors to deeply engage in the development of the digital economy, achieve close integration with the global financial market, and create a bright future together."

SOURCE Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd.