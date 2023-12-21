Highlights from the 8th Customer Experience Summit by CCAM

Content was King but AI rules CX Summit 2023 In Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Customer Experience Summit, hosted by the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) was held on the 29th and 30th of November 2023. This event was officiated by The Honourable Minister of Digital and Communications, Y.B. Fahmi Fadzil, and was attended by almost 600 delegates from the Southeast Asian Region.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are set to be the main drivers in accelerating transformation of the contact centre industry in Malaysia as it strives to meet the increasing market demands for the best customer experience in services. The technology tools provide predictive analytics and big data are harnessed to gain insights into customer behaviour and preferences which help contact centres to personalise interactions, making them more relevant and valuable for customers.

In his speech, Minister Y.B. Fahmi Fadzil reiterated the importance of customer experience and the digital economy. He further mentioned, "Customer experience and the digital economy is not just a sector; it is a global phenomenon that transcends boundaries and has become an integral part of our daily lives. From the way we communicate, consume information, and to how we operate business, the digital realm has become an omnipresent force, driving innovation and connectivity."

This summit also brought together global customer and employee experience gurus from across the continents including Shep Hyken and Scott Friedman from the US, Nienke Bloem from the Netherlands, Simon Kriss from Australia, Manoj Menon and Dr. Shreekant Vijaykar from India, alongside local leaders including Syarif Lee of Lazada, Michelle Liew of RHB Group, Lau Yin May of Malaysia Aviation Group, Manpreet Singh of CIMB, Patrick Er of Maxis and many more. Each presenter brought unique thought leadership around customer experience and how we move forward as an industry.

Together with the conference, CX Summit also showcased the latest and greatest in technology through global leading brands in the likes of NICE, Huawei, Zoom, Twilio, Genesys, ITApps, NTT Data, Talkdesk, Verint, Nubitel, Freshworks, Infobip, CISCO Webex, VLAN, Zendesk, Novomind and Zoho Desk to name a few.

CCAM President, Vigneswaran Sivalingam remarked, "The CX Summit 2023 is more than an event; it's a catalyst propelling our industry towards unparalleled growth and excellence. This year's theme, 'Transformation Accelerated', mirrors the dynamic changes in customer experience driven by AI, a critical factor for staying competitive. Our goal is to arm participants with actionable insights and strategies for 2024, emphasizing customer experience as the cornerstone of brand development in the contemporary market.

"The theme also emphasises the indispensable role of CX in driving brand differentiation and appeal, as in today's business landscape, CX serves as the prism that communicates brand values, leaving a lasting impression and guiding consumers in their decision-making process," he said.

With the region deep in the era of transformation, and with customer experience becoming the business strategy for most brands, the organisers of CX Summit look to continuously enhance the knowledge and thought leadership for its audience.

During the summit, CCAM also hosted CC-APAC (Contact Centre Asia Pacific) Regional Gathering & Awards 2023 that saw recognitions for excellence to be given away in five categories with participation by members from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Mainland China.

For more information about CCAM and its initiatives, please visit www.ccam.org.my.

About Contact Centre Association Malaysia (CCAM)

Contact Centre Association Malaysia (CCAM) is the premier industry association representing contact centre professionals and organisations in Malaysia. CCAM is dedicated to promoting excellence, best practices, and innovation in the contact centre industry through knowledge sharing, networking events, and educational programmes.

