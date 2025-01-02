Highly Anticipated Music Collective Indo Warehouse to Perform at the Exclusive SOHO House Hong Kong, on January 17, 2025

Don't miss this one-night only show presented by Collective Minds Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indo Warehouse is set to deliver an unforgettable performance at the newly launched SOHO house. The event promises to be an exclusive night of cutting-edge music, immersive visuals, and a dynamic atmosphere, bringing together Hong Kong's music and art communities in a stylish, intimate setting.

One-night only. Don't miss it!

Indo Warehouse is known for its unique fusion of immersive global sounds and south asian rhythms, combining house, techno, and traditional music influences to create an energetic, multi-sensory experience. With a reputation for exceptional performances at top venues across the globe, the collective is poised to make its mark at SOHO House, an upscale private members' club that offers a sleek, modern backdrop for this highly anticipated show.

Event Details:

Date: January 17 , 202 5

, 202 Venue: SOHO House Hong Kong

SOHO House Hong Kong Ticketing: Limited quantity. Only available at collectiveminds.asia

SOHO House, which recently opened its doors in Hong Kong, is known for offering a space where creativity, culture, and community intersect. The venue's intimate yet sophisticated atmosphere will provide the perfect setting for Indo Warehouse's immersive performance, ensuring an evening that is as much about the experience as the music.

Tickets for the event are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand and limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to RSVP early.

Key dates:

Pre-sale registration: 2 Jan 2025 , 6 pm - 05 Jan 2025 , 11:59 pm . Check out @collectivemindsasia on Instagram for more details.

, - , . Check out @collectivemindsasia on Instagram for more details. Pre-sale period: 06 Jan 2025 , 12pm . Exclusively for pre-sale registered guests.

, . Exclusively for pre-sale registered guests. General Sales: 07 Jan 2025 , 12pm till sold out

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience Indo Warehouse in one of Hong Kong's most exciting new venues. Prepare for an unforgettable night of music, creativity, and celebration at SOHO House Hong Kong.

