Highways TH 2026 to Drive Thailand's Next Phase of Road and Transport Infrastructure Development

BANGKOK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highways TH 2026 (organised by Terrapinn), previously known as The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand, will return this month as the nation's premier platform for road infrastructure, traffic management, and transportation solutions. Taking place on 28-29 January 2026 at BITEC, Bangkok, the event serves as a critical meeting point for government officials and industry leaders to address Thailand's evolving infrastructure challenges and drive the country's transportation transformation.

Organised at a time of significant investment in national connectivity, Highways TH 2026 provides an essential forum for collaboration between the public and private sectors. By showcasing innovations in smart traffic systems and sustainable construction, the event supports Thailand's strategic goals for modernised, efficient, and safer road networks across the region.

"Highways TH 2026 arrives at a critical time for Thailand's infrastructure development. It brings together government and industry to turn investment into action, delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable road and transport networks for the future," said Sophia Ku, Managing Director, Highways TH.

A High-Level Conference Bringing Together the Leaders Driving Thailand's Next Era of Transport and Infrastructure Innovation

The Highways TH 2026 Conference will feature a robust program designed to provide actionable insights into the future of Thai infrastructure. The event is honoured to welcome Ms. Ploylapas Singtothong, Ministerial Advisor to the Minister of Industry, Ministry of Industry of Thailand, as the Guest of Honour. She will deliver a keynote address on "Empowering Thailand as the Renewable Energy & EV Hub of Asia-Pacific", underscoring the interconnected role of energy, mobility, and infrastructure in achieving national development goals.

The conference will also feature keynote presentations from distinguished leaders shaping Thailand's infrastructure landscape:

Sittiporn Somkitsan, Director General, Department of Traffic and Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)

Korkij Danchaivichit, Deputy Secretary General, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)

Surapong Meantmitr, Deputy Director General, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), Ministry of Transport of Thailand

Sudhasinee Smitra, Deputy Secretary General, The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI)

, Deputy Secretary General, The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) Chatri Tansiri, Deputy Governor (Engineering and Maintenance), Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT)

In addition to the keynote programme, the dedicated Highways TH Conference will convene technical leaders and project owners from the Department of Highways, Department of Rural Roads, and the Chiang Mai Provincial Government. Sessions will address highway expansion plans, materials innovation, road safety engineering, asset lifecycle management, construction technologies, and strategies for smarter, more connected transport networks.

A Cutting-Edge Exhibition Highlighting Over 50 Top Solution Providers Transforming Thailand's Infrastructure Landscape

Across the exhibition floor, attendees will engage with more than 50 solution providers showcasing the latest advancements in road engineering, construction technology, intelligent traffic systems, pavement diagnostics, safety equipment, and digital infrastructure tools supporting next-generation transport planning.

Key exhibitors include PSD Road Solutions, Tanattorn, Kemrex, RetroTek, Dynatest, and Intercomp. Their participation highlights the strong demand for high-performance materials, automated survey technologies, precision testing systems, and smart mobility innovations that will shape Thailand's future highways and urban transport environments.

The exhibition will serve as an essential marketplace for contractors, consulting engineers, government agencies, and project developers seeking practical solutions to improve road quality, streamline operations, enhance safety performance, and accelerate digital transformation in transport infrastructure.

Highways TH 2026 is free to attend and provides an essential platform for professionals across the roads, transport, energy, and mobility sectors to gain insights, meet senior decision-makers, and explore new partnership opportunities. The event is co-located with EVCharge Live Thailand, Mobility Live Thailand, and Solar & Storage Live Thailand 2026, giving attendees seamless access to three major clean energy and transport exhibitions with a single complimentary visitor pass.

Highways TH 2026

Dates: 28-29 January 2026

Venue: Hall EH 103 – 104 BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours:

28 January 2026: 09:00 – 17:30

29 January 2026: 09:00 – 17:00

