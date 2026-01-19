Thailand Showcases the Next Era of Smart Mobility and EV Charging Infrastructure at EVCharge Live and Mobility Live Thailand 2026

BANGKOK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's premier platform for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and intelligent transport solutions is set to return this January. EVCharge Live Thailand and Mobility Live Thailand 2026 (organised by Terrapinn) will convene at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) on 28 to 29 January 2026, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from government agencies, transport authorities, utilities, OEMs, charging solution providers, and technology innovators to drive collaboration across the mobility and energy value chain.

"Thailand is making remarkable progress in EV adoption, charging infrastructure, and smart mobility, and it is exciting to see this momentum come to life at EVCharge Live and Mobility Live Thailand 2026. Bringing these platforms to Bangkok allows us to showcase the country's leadership, connect the entire ecosystem, and support Thailand's ambition to become the renewable energy and EV Hub of the Asia region," said Sophia Ku, Managing Director, EVCharge Live and Mobility Live Thailand.

Positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding EV ecosystem, Thailand continues to attract significant investment as it strengthens its renewable energy infrastructure, accelerates EV adoption, and prepares for smart and connected mobility solutions. The two-day exhibition and conference will provide a national platform for exploring the technologies, policies, and partnerships enabling Thailand's ambition to become the Renewable Energy and EV Hub of the Asia-Pacific region.

A Powerhouse Lineup of Thailand's Senior Leaders Steering the Next Phase of Mobility and EV Development

The 2026 conference program will feature over 120 industry leaders across dedicated sessions for both Mobility Live and EVCharge Live. These experts will share actionable insights into the challenges and opportunities of the eMobility transition, from public transport electrification to smart grid integration.

The event is honored to welcome Ms. Ploylapas Singtothong, Ministerial Advisor to the Minister of Industry, Ministry of Industry, Thailand, as the Guest of Honour. She will deliver a keynote address titled "Empowering Thailand as the Renewable Energy & EV Hub of Asia-Pacific," detailing the government's strategic roadmap for industrial growth and sustainability.

Other notable speakers include:

Sittiporn Somkitsan , Director General, Department of Traffic and Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

, Director General, Department of Traffic and Transport, Korkij Danchaivichit , Deputy Secretary General, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)

, Deputy Secretary General, Surapong Meantmitr , Deputy Director General, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), Ministry of Transport

, Deputy Director General, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), Sudhasinee Smitra , Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

, Deputy Secretary General, Chatri Tansiri, Deputy Governor Engineering and Maintenance, Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT)

The programme will include dedicated sessions for both Mobility Live Thailand, covering intelligent transport systems, urban mobility, fleets, and MaaS, and EVCharge Live Thailand, focusing on charging infrastructure, energy storage, grid integration, and the technologies supporting widespread EV adoption.

State-of-the-Art Solutions Shaping the Mobility and EV Charging Landscape

Across the exhibition floor, attendees will engage with more than 50 leading solution providers showcasing breakthrough technologies in ultra-fast and smart charging infrastructure, AI-powered intelligent transport systems, advanced energy storage and battery innovation, cutting-edge mobility platforms, and next-generation OEM technologies redefining the future of electric and connected transport.

Key sponsors featured at the event include BOSCH, Exicom, Infineon, and Advanced Battery Recycle, alongside a strong lineup of exhibitors such as Honda, Geely Riddara, Autel, Bangkok Expressway and Metro, Department of Rural Roads, and Dahua Technology. Live demonstrations, product showcases, and industry networking sessions will offer attendees practical insights into the innovations shaping Thailand's transport and energy future.

Both events are free to attend, offering a valuable platform for professionals across energy, mobility, and infrastructure sectors to gain knowledge, meet decision-makers, and explore partnership opportunities. It is also co-located with Highways TH and Solar & Storage Live Thailand 2026, providing attendees access to three major clean energy and transport shows with one free visitor pass.

EVCharge Live Thailand & Mobility Live Thailand 2026

Dates: 28-29 January 2026

Venue: Hall EH 103 – 104 BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours:

28 January 2026: 09:00 – 17:30

29 January 2026: 09:00 – 17:00

