Hilti's Spec2Site Solutions Revolutionizes Structural Connections from Design to Installation

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti, the global leader in providing innovative tools, technologies, software, and services to the construction industry, is revolutionizing how structural connections are designed and installed industry-wide with its new solution — Spec2Site.

Increasingly, design engineers and builders in the industry are facing growing pressure for higher productivity yet grapple with stricter safety regulations and the push to standardize building codes. Addressing these challenges, Hilti's latest comprehensive solution helps builders keep jobsites on-schedule and on-spec with higher-performing anchoring, value engineering and peace-of-mind installation.

Lagging productivity and expanding oversight

The construction industry faces significant challenges impacting productivity and operational efficiency. According to the McKinsey & Company report titled 'The Next Normal in Construction,' the sector accounts for 13 percent of global GDP but has struggled with modest productivity growth of only 1 percent annually over the past two decades. This is largely due to frequent time and cost overruns.

Contributing to this, work-site safety and sustainability requirements are increasing, along with growing pressure for the industry to reduce carbon emissions. Also, oversight processes are expanding as some countries move to standardize building codes or regulate individual prefab products.

Leveraging its in-depth industry expertise and know-how, Hilti is solving these challenges by setting new industry standards for productivity, safety, and sustainability — now with the Spec2Site.

Spec2Site: Improving key elements of structural connection from design to installation

Hilti's Spec2Site is an integrated solution that combines higher performing anchoring solutions, more peace-of-mind installation, and cutting-edge design software with the latest methods for lower cost of ownership, allowing customers to get what is specified on the jobsite.

Higher-performing anchoring solution : To support you to ensure that structural connections perform well under challenging situations, including fire, seismic events, and fatigue loading, Hilti's innovative anchoring solutions for structural connections have been approved for a wide range of unpredictable conditions.

: To support you to ensure that structural connections perform well under challenging situations, including fire, seismic events, and fatigue loading, Hilti's innovative anchoring solutions for structural connections have been approved for a wide range of unpredictable conditions. Value engineering with PROFIS Engineering Suite: As Hilti's easy-to-use design software, PROFIS allows design engineers to quickly create code-compliance with the latest design methods, optimizing materials use and reducing costs.

As Hilti's easy-to-use design software, PROFIS allows design engineers to quickly create code-compliance with the latest design methods, optimizing materials use and reducing costs. Peace-of-mind installation on the jobsite: Proper installation of a structural connection depends on critical parameters such as borehole cleaning, accurate mortar dosing, and correct torquing. Hilti installation technologies combined with its on-site construction services make anchor installation faster, simpler and safer.

"Hilti's Spec2Site represents a significant step forward for the construction industry," said Hilti North Asia Regional Head of Engineering, Jay Lai. "Now with Spec2Site, we are providing our customers with the complete solution that can help them build better, faster and safer."

Spec2Site reflects Hilti's commitment to being the best partner for productivity, safety, and sustainability in structural connections. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by engineers and contractors both in the office and on the jobsite, Hilti's new solution aims to improve every key element of structural connection design and processes.

For more information about Spec2Site, please click here https://hilti.to/p0273p

About Hilti

The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software and services. With about 34,000 team members in over 120 countries the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of more than CHF 6.5 billion in 2023. The headquarters of the Hilti Group have been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's purpose is making construction better, based on a passionate and inclusive global team and a caring and performance-oriented culture.

