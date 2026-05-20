Historic Breakthrough: Taiwan Surges into Global Top 20 Startup Ecosystems, Ranking #1 in Top-Tier Growth and #9 in Brand Value

TAIPEI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic milestone, Taiwan has skyrocketed five places to enter the global top 20 for the first time, securing the 20th position worldwide and 4th in East Asia, according to the newly released 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index by the authoritative research institution StartupBlink.

Powered by a spectacular annual ecosystem growth rate of 41.1%, Taiwan has crowned itself the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in East Asia and achieved the highest growth rate among the world's top 20 nations. This double-champion momentum signals robust development across Taiwan's tech entrepreneurship sector, marked by a substantial surge in founder numbers, venture funding, and ecosystem activities.

Global Brand Recognition and Specialized Industry Dominance

Taiwan's total ecosystem value has reached a staggering $93.4 billion USD, demonstrating powerful global economic influence. The 2026 index highlights several key achievements that underscore Taiwan's strategic positioning:

Ecosystem Brand Value: Taiwan clinched the #9 spot globally , reflecting unprecedented international recognition and visibility.

Taiwan clinched the , reflecting unprecedented international recognition and visibility. Hardware & IoT: Cementing its status as a global tech powerhouse, Taiwan ranks #1 in East Asia and #7 worldwide as its flagship industry strength.

Cementing its status as a global tech powerhouse, Taiwan ranks as its flagship industry strength. Healthtech: Emerging as a major growth driver, Taiwan secured #3 in East Asia and #5 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, Taiwan has significantly narrowed the gap in its total score with regional leaders Japan and South Korea to less than 0.1 and 0.05 points respectively, marking the narrowest margins in the worldwide rankings. Combined with a negative growth trend in China, Taiwan demonstrates the highest potential for expansion in East Asia.

"Taipei Tech Corridor" Crowns Itself the World's Fastest-Growing Top 40 City Hub

At the metropolitan level, the Taipei Tech Corridor (spanning from Taipei to Hsinchu and Miaoli) emerged as a global superstar in the 2026 report:

#1 Fastest-Growing City: The corridor registered an explosive +55% ecosystem growth rate , making it the single fastest-growing hub among the global top 40 cities.

The corridor registered an explosive , making it the single fastest-growing hub among the global top 40 cities. Largest Rank Climb: Climbing 15 spots to achieve a historic high at #39 globally (and #8 in East Asia), it marked the largest rank climb within the top 40 tier.

Climbing 15 spots to achieve a historic high at (and #8 in East Asia), it marked the largest rank climb within the top 40 tier. Ecosystem Brand Value: The corridor ranks #3 in East Asia for brand value, driven by powerful regional niches: #5 in East Asia for Cybersecurity and #6 in East Asia for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Hardware & IoT.

Balanced Regional Expansion Fueled by Strategic Policies

Taiwan's innovation momentum has successfully transitioned into a decentralized, balanced regional layout. Beyond Taipei, Tainan-Kaohsiung Area advanced dramatically to 194th globally, while Taichung City surged 172 places to rank 364th.

This nationwide success is heavily accelerated by forward-thinking government initiatives led by the National Development Council (NDC). Key drivers include:

The global expansion of the national brand " Startup Island TAIWAN ," which has established highly effective overseas hubs in Tokyo and Silicon Valley.

which has established highly effective overseas hubs in Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The Employment Gold Card visa program, successfully drawing top-tier international talent.

visa program, successfully drawing top-tier international talent. The deployment of the 10 AI Initiatives Promotion Plan launched in 2025 to fuel ecosystem modernization.

Future Outlook: Cultivating the Next Generation of Global Enterprises

While celebrating these record-breaking achievements, the StartupBlink report outlines a vital next step for Taiwan. Moving forward, the core challenge will be leveraging its world-class hardware and semiconductor baseline to successfully nurture and scale a new generation of independent, world-class startup enterprises capable of shining on the global stage.

About Startup Island TAIWAN

Launched by the National Development Council (NDC) in partnership with Taiwan's local startup communities, Startup Island TAIWAN is the national startup brand of Taiwan. It symbolizes a journey from an innovation-rich island to the international arena, showcasing Taiwan's powerful technological capabilities, dynamic entrepreneurship, and ambition to expand into global markets. Through strategic public-private collaboration, the brand acts as a unified voice to promote Taiwanese startups worldwide, establishing physical hubs in key global tech ecosystems like Tokyo and Silicon Valley. Startup Island TAIWAN is dedicated to bridging global enterprises, academia, talent, and capital, positioning Taiwan as a premier international destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN