Startup Island TAIWAN and Formosa Impact Circle Host "Taiwan-Europe Strategic Roundtable on Semiconductors and Critical Technologies" in Taipei

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's national startup brand Startup Island TAIWAN and the Taiwanese investor community Formosa Impact Circle (FIC) jointly hosted the "Taiwan-Europe Strategic Roundtable on Semiconductors and Critical Technologies" in Taipei, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors from Taiwan and Europe to discuss key issues including semiconductor supply chain resilience, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and deep tech investment, while exploring future opportunities for Taiwan-Europe collaboration in critical technologies.

Against the backdrop of intensifying global technology competition, supply chain restructuring, and rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics, semiconductors and critical technologies have become central to industrial policy and economic security strategies worldwide. Held as a closed-door roundtable, the event fostered dialogue among stakeholders across policy, industry, capital, and innovation ecosystems, examining how Taiwan and Europe can combine Europe's strength in research and innovation with Taiwan's industrialization, supply chain integration, and scaling capabilities to build a more resilient and forward-looking framework for technology cooperation.

Focusing on Semiconductors, AI, Quantum Computing, and Deep Tech Investment to Deepen Taiwan-Europe Strategic Partnerships in Critical Technologies

The French Office in Taipei noted that the EU's forthcoming Chips Act 2.0 will shift its focus away from supply-side subsidies toward mechanisms that place greater emphasis on demand-side policy instruments. Europe is also investing more than €200 billion in data center infrastructure. In this context, Taiwan-Europe cooperation should not be framed simply as "software versus hardware," but rather as a strategic partnership that combines Europe's research excellence with Taiwan's industrial capabilities.

From an investment perspective, Europe currently faces a significant Series A+ growth capital gap, particularly in the deep tech and hardware startup sectors. Many companies encounter structural capital constraints after completing early-stage fundraising, making this gap a key entry point for Taiwanese investors. Taiwanese investors are uniquely positioned to provide "smart money"—not only capital, but also the practical expertise needed in industries such as semiconductors, robotics, defense tech, and healthcare—to help European deep tech startups accelerate commercialization and scale-up, creating a mutually beneficial collaboration model.

In addition, Europe has already produced leading companies in quantum computing and specialized semiconductors, many of which are actively seeking partnerships with Taiwan in manufacturing, systems integration, scale-up, and commercialization. Experts at the roundtable noted that quantum computing is approaching an industrial inflection point and is expected to become a foundational infrastructure of the next digital revolution. Beyond AI chips and quantum computers themselves, enabling technologies such as high-speed data converters are also essential components for making AI and quantum systems deployable in real-world applications. At the same time, Europe's defense and aerospace sectors are increasingly seeking alternatives to reduce dependence on U.S. suppliers, opening further opportunities for Taiwan-Europe collaboration in critical components, specialized semiconductors, and systems integration.

Taiwan and Europe are highly complementary in both technology and investment, yet the full potential of this partnership remains to be unlocked. Europe excels in frontier research, original innovation, and deep tech development, while Taiwan holds world-class strengths in industrialization, supply chain integration, engineering execution, and large-scale manufacturing. Deeper cooperation in policy support, investment linkages, and industrial collaboration would help both sides jointly shape a new framework for international cooperation in next-generation semiconductors, AI, and quantum technologies.

This event was organized in collaboration with La French Tech Taiwan and co-hosted by Pachamama Capital, continuing efforts to strengthen exchanges and partnerships between Taiwan and the global innovation and investment ecosystem.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN