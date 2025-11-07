Hitachi Calls on Asia's Future Leaders to 'Flow as One' for a Sustainable Future

Applications now open to students for the Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative (HYLI) 2026 in Cebu, Philippines

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Asia Ltd. is once again opening its doors to Asia's brightest student minds through the Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative (HYLI), a flagship youth development program designed to empower the next generation of student leaders with purpose, perspective, and the power to shape a better tomorrow.

HYLI invites outstanding university and graduate students from eight Asian countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan — to apply for a transformative opportunity to engage in cross-border collaboration, leadership training, and dialogue with some of the region's most influential voices in government, business, academia, and the non-profit sector.

For its 2026 edition, with the theme "FLOW AS ONE: Shaping What's Next for a Sustainable Future," it will take place from May 24 to 29, 2026, in Cebu City, Philippines, a thriving hub of innovation, heritage, and natural beauty. The theme emphasizes unity and collaboration as the keys to unlocking new ideas and solutions that address today's most pressing challenges, from climate change and technological disruption to equitable growth and resource management.

Since its inception in 1996, HYLI has cast a focus on the power of youth and technology to drive social progress. Eyeing purposeful innovation, Hitachi aims to solve global challenges by integrating best practices with human insight. HYLI takes that mission forward by nurturing future leaders who will bridge nations, share ideas, and drive meaningful impact in their communities.

Selected student delegates will participate in expert-led forums, undertake immersive field visits, attend interactive workshops, and contribute to cross-cultural exchanges, culminating in team presentations on solutions to real-world sustainability challenges.

Participants of previous HYLI editions echo the enduring benefits of the program. Gio Almonte from the Philippines, one of the selected student delegates from batch 2024, shared that "HYLI helped me better understand global solutions from a regional and national perspective," while Kumanan N Govaichelvan from Malaysia, a delegate from batch 2022, stated that "Participating in HYLI showed me that the world is more cooperative than we think. People from different cultural, political, and geographical landscapes are willing to come together to address shared challenges. This perspective shaped how I lead today."

Applications are now open to young outstanding undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrate leadership potential, academic excellence, strong communication skills, and a commitment to sustainability and social impact. Each country will be represented by four delegates, all of whom will have their travel, accommodation, and participation costs fully sponsored by Hitachi.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed in January 2026. Selected students will join virtual pre-conference sessions and mentor meetings starting in February to prepare for the main event in May.

Undergraduate and graduate students can sign up at https://forms.gle/EjMdZQgjFSsJr8uv8. The form is also available on the official HYLI website: https://hitachi.asia/hyli/2026. Early application is highly encouraged.

Through HYLI, Hitachi reaffirms its intent to inspire, connect, and equip future leaders. The program further develops and deepens their leadership skills and engages them in harmonizing diverse opinions in a multicultural environment that uplifts and supports shared goals.

