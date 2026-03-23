Hitachi Cooling & Heating Supports Hong Kong's Net-Zero Transition with BEAM Plus-Aligned VRF Solutions

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities push toward net-zero emissions, Hong Kong is tightening building regulations and accelerating retrofits under the BEAM Plus framework. Higher expectations for energy performance and lower refrigerant GWP are reshaping HVAC standards. In a dense urban environment with limited plant rooms and constrained rooftops, conventional VRF systems often face installation challenges. Hitachi Cooling & Heating addresses these demands with VRF solutions designed for efficiency, flexibility, and alignment with BEAM Plus requirements.

Hitachi air365 Max Pro

air365 Max and air365 Max Pro address these evolving building needs by delivering best‑in‑class energy efficiency that supports BEAM Plus Gold and Platinum aspirations. With EER levels up to 5.60 and COP up to 5.31, air365 Max Pro reduces the energy burden on entire building systems. Its advanced SmoothDrive 2.0 technology further enhances part‑load performance, cutting energy consumption by up to 39% at 33% load, reducing refrigerant usage by 10%, and contributing to a 47% decrease in seasonal energy use and CO2 emissions. These improvements ease pressure on complementary systems such as lighting, ventilation, and pumping, while reducing operational emissions.

Beyond performance metrics, air365 Max Pro is engineered for project‑wide simplicity. Architects and designers benefit from flexible system architecture, including single modules up to 28/30HP (HP/CO) and combinations up to 112/120HP (HP/CO), extended piping allowances, and a 200% connection ratio. Installers gain faster execution through NFC-enabled commissioning with airCloud Tap. Operators benefit from IoT monitoring, streamlined maintenance tools such as WRC and operation‑data memorization, plus stable comfort enabled by IAQ options, patented smart defrost, precise temperature control, and a wide operating range. Together, these strengths make air365 Max Pro ideal for government facilities, hospitals, and Class A commercial buildings prioritizing long‑term comfort, stability, and efficiency.

Complementing this high‑efficiency approach, air365 SideSmart, the world's first slim modular VRF, addresses Hong Kong's space constraints with an exclusive concept starting from just 1650×1050×420mm. A single 18HP module matches the capacity of conventional top‑discharge units while occupying far less space. Its modular design allows up to four interconnected units, delivering a maximum of 72HP (200kW cooling capacity), along with flexible configurations such as 48HP setups or Standard/Economic combinations ranging from 20HP to 72HP. Powered by exclusive Hitachi Cooling & Heating technology, air365 SideSmart achieves top-tier energy efficiency for its class.

This compact, scalable architecture makes air365 SideSmart particularly suited to Hong Kong's dense urban environment. It fits easily into tight plant rooms, low‑ceiling back‑of‑house areas, and retrofits where structural changes are limited, make it ideal for government buildings, malls, hospitals, and banks requiring upgrades within constrained spaces.

Global deployments highlight this adaptability: at Sambo Motors in Mexico, units were rooftop-installed without cranes, while a Colombian bank retrofit used air365 SideSmart with Set Free Mini systems to overcome airflow limits and achieve precise zone control. These cases mirror Hong Kong's need for space efficiency, zoning accuracy, and uninterrupted operation.

Looking ahead, Hitachi Cooling & Heating is advancing green building practices by aligning HVAC innovation with regulatory priorities and real-world constraints. Through solutions such as air365 Max Pro and air365 SideSmart, the company is helping create a practical pathway toward sustainable, high-performance buildings, supporting Hong Kong's drive to scale net-zero-ready infrastructure across both new developments and existing urban assets.

About Hitachi Cooling & Heating

Now part of the Bosch Home Comfort Group, Hitachi Cooling & Heating delivers advanced HVAC solutions built on over 90 years of expertise, enhancing indoor comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency. Guided by the principle "air is life," each product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure durability, reliability, and lasting performance for modern living and working environments.

SOURCE Hitachi Cooling & Heating