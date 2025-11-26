Hitachi HVAC Solutions Bring Sustainability to Southeast Asia's Data Centre Boom

Latest chillers set new benchmark for efficiency and reliability while powering regional growth

New chillers minimise downtime with ability to restart in just 35 seconds

Low-GWP refrigerants and auto-adjusted cooling maximise efficiency and sustainability

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hitachi Cooling & Heating[1] brand by the Bosch Home Comfort Group today announced its new state-of-the-art chiller solutions for large-capacity data centres — the S Series, VG Series and VM Series. As Southeast Asia's data centre expansion continues to accelerate, these centrifugal chillers set a new standard for reliability, energy efficiency, power usage effectiveness (PUE) and overall sustainability.

The new chillers[2] stand out for the ability to restart in just 35 seconds after a power failure, ensuring continuous operation. The company's Direct Drive Inverter Technology auto-adjusts cooling based on demand and seasonal temperatures, delivering optimal performance, improved energy efficiency, and lower operating costs. The chillers also use low-GWP refrigerants — such as R513A, R1233zd and R1234ze — to support sustainable cooling. Anti-surge technology further enhances reliability across applications.

Mr. Tan Kok Choon, Southeast Asia Sales General Manager for Hitachi Cooling & Heating, remarked: "As Southeast Asia emerges as a global data centre hub, we've received inquiries regarding limited water and electricity resources in the region. In response, our high-efficiency chillers feature advanced compressors and heat exchangers to reduce energy consumption. For water conservation, especially in coastal areas, we offer condenser options — such as copper-nickel, titanium, and stainless-steel tubes — that enable seawater cooling. This minimises freshwater use and avoids reliance on less efficient air-cooled systems, lowering overall electricity consumption."

Maximizing efficiency in Southeast Asia's rapid data centre development

The data centre market in Southeast Asia is experiencing unprecedented growth. The US-ASEAN Business Council projects demand to rise at a 20% CAGR by 2028, while the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project estimates the market will reach USD 11.80 billion by 2030. This surge highlights the urgent need for energy efficiency, with chillers playing a key role in maintaining optimal temperatures and cooling performance.

New state-of-the-art HVAC solutions for data centre sustainability

Hitachi S, VG and VM Series chillers offer efficient cooling of up to 13.8 ACCOP. Patented technology improves motor and compressor efficiency, while low-GWP refrigerants further reduce environmental impact.

S Series chillers, featuring a single compressor up to 3,500RT, integrate two-stage compressors and Variable Frequency Drive technology for enhanced cooling precision and energy efficiency.

VG Series uses a high-speed motor with a direct two-stage impeller drive that improves efficiency by 1.5% for motors and 4% for compressors. Built for 24/7 reliability, it restarts automatically within a minute after up to five voltage drops, making it ideal as a cooling solution for mission-critical data centres.

VM Series features an oil-free design with magnetic levitation bearings, offering high efficiency through reduced friction, enhanced reliability by eliminating oil-related failures, and lower maintenance requirements due to minimal component wear.

Precision cooling with VRF Systems

To address specific needs like humidity control in server rooms and enhanced comfort in office spaces, Hitachi VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Systems offer simplified maintenance and seamless integration, complementing traditional chillers. These deliver precise temperature control, superior energy efficiency via SmoothDrive®, and flexible indoor unit configurations to suit diverse office and infrastructure cooling requirements.

Case studies: Reliable HVAC solutions for critical data centre needs

A top US cloud provider expanding in Hong Kong chose Hitachi VG Series chillers due to their energy efficiency and 24/7 operational reliability, particularly the rapid auto-restart feature. In Indonesia, a leading Japanese technology provider adopted the Top Flow VRF air365 Max series because of its fast restart, delivering precise control and seamless integration for compact data centres.

[1] Hitachi Cooling & Heating products are manufactured and sold by Bosch Home Comfort Group. [2] Product specifications may differ by models. Please contact a sales representative for the latest information.

The Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global provider of efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions with an innovative product portfolio adapted to regional needs. Following the acquisition of the residential and light commercial HVAC business from Johnson Controls and the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Joint Venture in August 2025, the company unites a comprehensive portfolio of global and regional brands, including Bosch, Buderus, Hitachi, and YORK®. The Bosch Home Comfort Group employs more than 25,000 people worldwide and has a strong market presence in America, Asia, and Europe / Middle East / Africa, with a global network of 33 production sites and 26 development centers (including minority interests). With the acquisition, the Bosch Home Comfort Group almost doubles in size to more than eight billion euros in sales.

For more information, visit www.bosch-homecomfortgroup.com

