HK Gift Card Industry Pioneer 33 Finance Celebrates its 10-year milestone Partnering with Hong Kong International Airport to Create Industry Trends Launching HKIA Gift Card

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 33 Finance – the pioneer of Hong Kong gift card industry – partners with Hong Kong International Airport to launch its first airport gift card. The gift card, officially launched in mid-May, allowing you to treat your loved ones with an ideal gift full of delightful surprises where they may choose their gifts more flexibly and enjoy an elevated shopping experience.

The HKIA Gift Card will be the perfect choice which unlocks a world of possibilities for one to indulge in a myriad of shopping & dining experiences at HKIA, from the latest luxury fashions and beauty products to savouring tempting delicacies and renowned wines. The gift card comes in four denominations: HK$1,000, HK$2,000, HK$5,000 and HK$8,000, providing flexible options catered to different occasions and customer needs. They are sold at HKairport Rewards Concierges and can be spent at over 90 retailers within the airport.

For Hong Kong International Airport and other local shopping malls, the gift card will also help driving sales and fostering customer loyalty. Through giving and spending with the gift card, engaged consumers will develop a stronger loyalty.

Yuen Tak Ching, chairman of 33 Finance says, "Our collaboration with Hong Kong International Airport further expands the local gift card market and provides consumers with greater convenience and more choices. Hong Kong International Airport is a major transportation hub attracting a large number of travellers and transit passengers every year, which makes it a significant shopping venue. In light of this, we partner with the Airport to launch this gift card program to offer a new and versatile gifting option for travelers to shop at ease." This year, 33 Finance celebrates its 10-year milestone. Staying true to its vision: "Share Value, Enjoy Life", the company has been collaborating with various sectors to promote the development of the gift card market in Hong Kong.

While prepaid cards and gift cards have become a global marketing trend, market research reports estimate that the global gift card market will enjoy an exponential growth, from US$906.3 billion in 2022 to US$2.6328 trillion in 2030. In recent years, gift cards have become increasingly popular as a flexible gifting option for birthdays, festivals, special occasions, corporate gifts and employee incentives. It is convenient to both the givers and recipients.

33 Finance is a licensed Stored Value Facility (SVF) under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The company has evidently gained trust from plentiful shopping centers, who have collaborated with 33 Finance on programs in different scales. With successful applications of gift cards and prominent sales results, users and gift card holders also benefit from more payment options. 33 Finance is exploring more business opportunities of gift cards and prepaid cards in the entertainment & travel industry. The diverse application scenarios of prepaid cards provide a novel yet more secure prepaid shopping experience for users in Hong Kong and abroad, enlarging the customer base for businesses and creating additional business opportunities. Prepaid cards can play a role in different sectors to create greater values for both card users and businesses.

