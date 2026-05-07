Gathering Tech Giants to Chart AI Strategies

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HK01 will host the 2nd "AI Transformation Solution Day" at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 15 May. The event will bring together tech giants, industry leaders, and artificial intelligence (AI) enterprises to present over 20 keynote speeches, panel discussions, and thematic seminars. Representatives from global tech titans, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, and IBM, will share commercial AI strategies. Experts will conduct practical masterclasses on the latest AI tools such as Google Gemini and Openclaw. The event aims to comprehensively explore the latest trends in corporate AI transformation, offering actionable blueprints and practical strategies for businesses.

HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day 2026 Returns

Register now: https://tinyurl.com/2ewemzpx

Aligning with Corporate Needs: Addressing Pain Points in Digital Transformation

With Hong Kong's continuous pursuit of innovation and technology development, there is an ever-growing corporate demand to master AI and translate it into commercial applications. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, which attracted over 8,000 visits, HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day returns this year with the theme "Igniting the AI Future, Co-creating a New Industrial Paradigm". The event will further focus on the synergy among the government, industry, academia, and research sectors, helping businesses break through cost and talent bottlenecks to achieve "industries for AI and AI for industries".

Ms Andrea So, Chief Executive Officer of HK01 said, "In response to the paradigm shift brought by AI, the enterprises' focus has evolved from the simple adoption of technology to comprehensive and strategic business planning. As HK01 celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, we proudly host the 'AI Transformation Solution Day' once again, upholding our vision to 'And Beyond!' We aim to actively leverage our 'Media+' influence to serve as a catalyst, empowering diverse industries to embrace cutting-edge technologies. Through this premier platform gathering top-tier tech companies and industry elites, we hope to help businesses cross the threshold of digital transformation, inspire innovative thinking, and collectively forge a cutting-edge ecosystem in this era of rapid technological advancement."

Gathering Global Tech Giants: In-Depth Analysis of AI Trends

This year's event boasts a stellar lineup. Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government will be the opening speaker, and Mr Daniel Cheung, Commissioner for Digital Policy (Acting) of the HKSAR Government will officiate the opening ceremony on-site.

Prof Simon See, Global Head of the NVIDIA AI Technology Center, AI Nation of NVIDIA will deliver a keynote speech, offering in-depth insights and sharing NVIDIA's experience in driving the industrialisation of AI.

Tailored to the needs of businesses at every growth stage, the event features a series of seminars to address the key operational challenges:

AI What's next：Unpacking the Commercial Application of Next-Generation AI



Moderated by Mr Dave Chen, President of the Hong Kong Computer Society, panelists including Mr Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer of Microsoft Hong Kong, Mr Philip Wong, Chief Architect & Leader of Solutions Engineering of Cisco Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Mr Willie Vu, Head of Solutions Architect of AWS Hong Kong, and Mr Henek Lo, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific of Wonderful will delve into cloud infrastructure, network architecture, and advanced models to map the evolutionary path of AI and explore how enterprises can bridge the technological divide to transform AI from a mere "chat tool" into a powerful engine for business growth.

The Performance Economics of AI Marketing: Growth, Value, and Competitiveness



Fully supported by IAB HK and moderated by Mr Ray Lo, Chief Marketing Officer of HK01, this panel features an in-depth dialogue with Ms Agnes Chan, Marketing Science Partner of Meta, Mr Kelvin Tang, CEO & Founder of PONS.ai, and Mr Brandon Cheung, VP, Media Delivery & Operations of WPP Media. These leading marketing and social media experts will shatter conventional frameworks to explore how enterprises can leverage AI to optimise ad placement strategies, drive traffic growth, and elevate overall brand commercial value in the competitive market.

Practical Transformation Deep Dive: Industry Leaders' AI Journey



Moderated by Prof Eric Yeung, Founder and Honorary President of Smart City Consortium, panelists including Mr Ricky Choi, Director of Smart City & Digital Transformation of Cyberport, Ms Annie Ling, General Manager, IT Solutions of Cathay Pacific, Mr Vincent Kan, General Manager of SHOPLINE, and Prof Alan Lam, Generative AI Expert and Member of Board of Directors of Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute will share real-world cases on overcoming data, talent, and cultural resistance to deeply integrate artificial intelligence into business workflows.

Empowering SMEs: Your AI Breakthrough Guide



Tailor-made for small and medium-sized enterprises with limited resources. With Mr Michael Lai, President of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business as the moderator, and panelists Mr Martin Liu, Assistant Director of AI and Data of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Mr Peter Lee, CTO of IBM Hong Kong, Mr Sean Chen, Associate Director, Ecosystem Development (AI & Data Science) of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited, and Ms Catherine Chung, Senior Vice President, SME Market, Commercial Group of HKT will demonstrate how to leverage generative AI to achieve immediate performance enhancements in marketing, customer service, and process automation.

Humanoid Robots Showcases Frontier Applications in Embodied AI and Companion AI

The event will feature around 30 exhibition booths, allowing attendees to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand. A major highlight features renowned robotics innovator UBTECH spotlighting two next-generation robots. The first is "Walker Tienkung", a 172-cm tall humanoid robot modeled after adult proportions. Designed specifically for scientific research, it perfectly demonstrates the developmental potential of Embodied AI. Equipped with state-of-the-art environmental perception and autonomous movement strategies, "Walker Tienkung" can navigate complex terrains such as slopes and stairs steadily, and perform various highly dynamic physical movements fluidly. It offers open application programming interfaces (APIs), enabling universities and developers to directly implant and test the latest AI technologies within its "brain" and sensory systems, driving application innovation across various industries through physical operation.

Another highlight is the intelligent companion robot "Alpha Mini". Having made an appearance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and won numerous international awards, it integrates visual recognition with a large language model. Not only can it "see and understand" its surroundings, but it can also chat naturally with children, translate foreign languages, and answer questions. With its agile ability to perform martial arts and dance, "Alpha Mini" seamlessly integrates into family life as an intelligent companion for growing children.

Essential AI Practical Guide for Everyone to Seize Workplace Advantages

The venue will host multiple practical thematic seminars for working professionals at all levels, directly addressing daily operational demands to comprehensively elevate workplace competitiveness. Mr Keith Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, will lead the "Gemini Masterclass: Maximising Workplace Efficiency", instructing attendees on how to seamlessly integrate the popular AI model Gemini into daily routines to drastically boost productivity.

Dr Ken Fong, Course Leader, and Continuing Education Advisor(Ecommerce and Digital Marketing) of the School of Professional Education and Executive Development (SPEED), the Hong Kong Polytechnic University will deliver a session on how to use AI tools to generate Ad graphics and convert Leads, including ChatGPT and OpenAI Codex, to automate the pipeline, from content creation to subsequent follow-ups, ultimately maximising efficiency.

To further showcase AI applications across diverse domains, several industry pioneers will impart their insights during thematic seminars. They will share actionable strategies on executing one-stop AI implementations, fostering smart office collaboration ecosystems, and driving innovations in accounting and human resources. The event will also feature a dedicated segment to dissect the practical applications and operational techniques of the highly anticipated AI assistant Openclaw, equipping attendees to securely and efficiently ride the latest technological wave.

HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day 2026 not only delivers a wealth of innovative AI and technological insights but also serves as an unparalleled platform for enterprises to expand business networks, forge cross-industry collaborations, and identify premier technology suppliers. Secure your complimentary pass today. Quotas are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details of HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day 2026:

Date: 15 May 2026 (Friday)

Time: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location: Meeting Rooms S221-S230, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong)

Register now at 01 Space: https://tinyurl.com/2ewemzpx

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SOURCE HK01