HKBN and Bowtie Collaborate to Launch an Exclusive Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan

Enhancing the Healthcare Industry to Advance Public Well-being

HONG KONG, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited (HKBN) and Bowtie Life Insurance Company (Bowtie)[1], Hong Kong's first virtual insurer, have teamed up to launch an exclusive Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan. For a monthly fee of just $99, HKBN customers can now comprehensively safeguard their health with unlimited western medicine virtual consultations (with door-to-door medicine delivery included), an annual health check-up, an annual influenza vaccination, and twice-a-year dental cleaning service.

HKBN and Bowtie’s crossover launches a groundbreaking Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan that delivers a comprehensive and highly convenient healthcare experience. From left: William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner, Executive Vice-chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Fred Ngan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Bowtie.

According to a survey conducted by the Census and Statistics Department, more than half of Hong Kong residents (about 3,500,000 people) lacked access to employer/company provided healthcare benefits[2]. Whenever this group requires medical care, they often face lengthy wait times and relatively high costs for outpatient services. With this pain-point in mind, HKBN and Bowtie have introduced a new Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan, allowing customers to enjoy comprehensive medical protection (with a value exceeding $3,500) at an incredible price. Package includes:

1. Unlimited western medicine virtual consultations

Consultations provided by professional doctors within Bowtie's medical network

Includes two-day prescription medication, delivered to the customer's doorstep as fast as within four hours

Unlimited consultations per month

2. Health check-up

Well-rounded programme includes blood lipid analysis, liver and kidney function tests, and diabetes examinations, etc.

3. Dental services

Twice-a-year dental check-ups and cleaning services [3]

Up to $2,000 discounts on other cosmetic dental treatments, such as clear braces or porcelain dental veneers[4]

4. Influenza vaccination

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner, Executive Vice-chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer said, "Ever since the pandemic, Hongkongers have significantly increased their awareness and demands on healthcare. This pioneering cross-industry collaboration with Bowtie innovatively delivers a full range of healthcare services, further expanding HKBN's Infinite-play strategy to include healthcare offerings. With the support of a strong network of diverse business partners, our goal is to cater to everyone's needs at home and provide customers with more choices of the most desirable and convenient services."

Fred Ngan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Bowtie, shared, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with HKBN to introduce a comprehensive Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan that offers exceptional value for money. Leveraging HKBN's robust sales network, our aim is to provide customers with a wide range of healthcare services across various scenarios, while also emphasising the significance of Preventive Care."

Learn more about HKBN x Bowtie Four-In-One Healthcare Service Plan: https://www.hkbn.net/personal/healthcare/en

[1] Bowtie is granted Hong Kong's very first virtual insurance company license by Insurance Authority (IA) under its Fast Track pilot scheme. [2] Source: C&SD : Thematic Household Survey Report No. 78 published (Census and Statistics Department, 2024) [3] Only applicable to plans up to 12 months from the effective date of the plan. [4] Applies to services provided by general dentists only, excluding specialists.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.57 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2023 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

About Bowtie

The Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorised life insurance company and Hong Kong's first virtual insurer. Its vision is to bridge the medical protection gap and transform the way people access healthcare in Hong Kong. By combining modern technology and medical expertise, Bowtie offers a commission-free and convenient online platform for customers to quote, apply, and claim for medical insurance plans anytime, anywhere. Bowtie is backed by Sun Life Financial, Mitsui & Co, and supported by leading international investors. Currently, Bowtie has raised more than HK$680 million and provided over HK$90 billion of insured value to families. Stay up to date at https://www.bowtie.com.hk/en/.

Jointly issued by Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited and and Bowtie Life Insurance Company

SOURCE Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited