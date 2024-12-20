HKBN Announces the Retirement of the former Board Chairman Bradley Jay Horwitz and Appointment of Cordelia Chung as the New Board Chairman

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Ltd. ("HKBN" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1310) has announced the retirement of Mr. Bradley Jay Horwitz, the former Chairman of the Board, effective from 12 December 2024. Mr. Horwitz, after nine years of exemplary leadership that has transformed HKBN into an ICT Powerhouse post-IPO, leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Following Mr. Horwitz's retirement, Ms. Cordelia Chung, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board. She also serves as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Chung's extensive knowledge, strategic insights, and leadership capabilities make her the ideal leader to steer HKBN through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Mr. William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner & Executive Vice-chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Under Mr. Horwitz's stewardship, HKBN achieved numerous significant milestones since taking the helm immediately following our IPO. Mr. Horwitz oversaw our transformative vision to grow into an ICT Powerhouse through industry-shaking M&As. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping our Company's success in both the residential and enterprise markets. On behalf of the entire HKBN family, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Horwitz for the crucial role he played in advancing HKBN. We also warmly welcome Ms. Chung as our new Board Chairman. With her extensive experience in multinational leadership, specialising in information technology, Ms. Chung's vision and depth of experience will lead HKBN to another milestone in its journey towards a sustainable, successful and innovative future."

Ms. Cordelia Chung, HKBN Board Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director, said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed as the Chairman of the Board of HKBN. I will continue to work closely with the Board and the management team to uphold our commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to lead the Company's growth as HKBN continues to shape the future of connectivity and digital technology in Hong Kong and beyond."

Ms. Chung is a corporate leader with extensive multinational and industry experience, specialising in information technology. Ms. Chung currently serves as independent non-executive director on a number of boards of different companies, including Arup Group Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, Hysan Development Company Limited, and HKSTP Foundation Limited. Ms. Chung is a recipient of the Medal of Honour, awarded in 2024 by the HKSAR Government for her contributions in promoting innovation and technology and active participation in public service, as well as the Directors of the Year Award in 2022 by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Ms. Chung spent over 20 years with IBM, a leader in information technology, and was the first Asian female executive to sit on the IBM Chairman & CEO's Strategy Team, setting strategic directions for IBM globally across 175 countries. By leveraging Ms. Chung's profound experience, HKBN is poised to elevate its position as a pioneer in the ICT industry.

For more details, please refer to the announcement:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/1127/2024112701157.pdf

About HKBN Ltd.

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310, together with its subsidiaries, "HKBN" or the "Group") is an investment holding company. Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/en.

