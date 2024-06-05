HKBN Collaborates with Nokia to Launch Hong Kong's first 25Gbps Enterprise and Residential Broadband Service^

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the escalating bandwidth demand from residential and enterprise customers, Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has unveiled a strategic partnership with Nokia to accelerate the deployment of next generation ultra high-speed broadband, introducing a groundbreaking era of lightning-fast 25Gbps broadband services. By leveraging this collaboration, HKBN is at the forefront of network development, poised to lead customers towards a new era of connectivity and digital innovation.

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner, Executive Vice-chairman and Group CEO said, "Since 2004, HKBN has been the market leader in introducing Hong Kong's first fibre-to-the-home broadband service. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we have joined forces with Nokia to achieve a groundbreaking upgrade, providing customers with a revolutionary 25Gbps broadband speed that meets their ever-increasing demands for network connectivity. Looking ahead, our company will continue to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, investing resources to expand network coverage and upgrade infrastructure. This will enable more households and businesses to benefit from our exceptional and high-quality services."

Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: "Nokia's technology enables HKBN to upgrade its existing fiber network quickly and efficiently, leveraging both passive and active assets. With Nokia's technology and HKBN 's citywide network, we're leading customers into a new era of seamless connectivity."

With the advent of new generation devices and the strong demand for digital transformation, home-level applications such as Wi-Fi 8, 8K high-resolution video, AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) will require greater bandwidth, advancing the upgrade of broadband network technology. By adopting the latest 25G PON technology, HKBN empowers customers with 25Gbps ultra high-speed and low-latency broadband services, which is 250 times faster than the current 100Mbps broadband, with a delay value calculated in tens of microseconds (millionth of a second).

HKBN's 25Gbps broadband service is now open for registration*. Click here to sign up - Residential customers / Enterprise customers.

HKBN also offers a variety of ultra-high speed broadband plans for customers to choose from. The world's first# money-back fibre broadband dual guarantee provides residential customers with "speed and low latency guarantee". Click here to learn more.

^According to the market data disclosed by major telecommunication service providers in Hong Kong as at 30 May 2024, HKBN is the first telecommunication service provider to launch 25G broadband service in Hong Kong. *25G Fibre Broadband service is only available in designated enterprise and residential areas. #HKBN is the first telecommunications provider in the world to offer compensation in Hong Kong dollars for the "Fibre Broadband Dual Guarantee", and the only telecommunications provider in Hong Kong to offer guaranteed speeds for designated 100M to 2500M fibre broadband services. (As of 25 April 2024).

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.57 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2023 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

SOURCE Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited