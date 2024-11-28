HKBN Launches GigaFast Broadband with Wi-Fi 7 Routers Powered by TP-Link's Aginet Platform for the Ultimate Home Network Experience

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited (HKBN) and TP-Link have reinforced their partnership to launch an upgraded version of the "Priority Plus" one-stop home Wi-Fi solution. Leveraging TP-Link's Wi-Fi cloud management platform, Aginet, together with HKBN's revolutionary GigaFast broadband services, this collaboration radically enhances the home network experience.

(From the left) Rex Hui, HKBN Co-Owner and Head of Product Development & Management, Residential Solutions, Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions of HKBN, Raymond Chan, General Manager of TP-Link Hong Kong and Macau, and Daniel Zhou, Product Director of Solutions and Services of TP-Link Hong Kong & Macau

Alongside the mass rollout of its GigaFast broadband services, HKBN has upgraded its "Priority Plus" solution to the cutting-edge standards of Wi-Fi 7. This upgrade features TP-Link's Aginet series of routers, specifically designed for Internet Service Providers. These routers come equipped with the Aginet Unified Cloud (TAUC) management system, providing seamless real-time network monitoring and management to proactively assess the health status of each user's Wi-Fi network. When network anomalies are detected, the system automatically intervenes to identify and correct issues, eliminating the need for additional on-site inspections. In plain terms, "Priority Plus" offers ultra-fast speeds, supreme network stability, and a hassle-free user experience.

Elinor Shiu, Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions of HKBN stated, "Today's customers increasingly demand superior Internet experiences – they want performance, reliability and convenience. With TP-Link's advanced Wi-Fi 7 technology platform, we unleash our GigaFast broadband backed by our Dual Money-Back Guarantee as part of an all-encompassing package that takes care of everything from optimized router placement to 24/7 remote support and intelligent network management – making life easier for households."

Raymond Chan, General Manager of TP-Link Hong Kong and Macau also stated, "Our TP-Link Aginet Unified Cloud platform was developed in anticipation of users' growing demand for greater stability and reliability. By integrating TAUC with HKBN's advanced network, users can now enjoy an unparalleled network experience that's smarter and easier to manage than ever before. We look forward to this collaboration to drive internet service in Hong Kong to all new heights."

New customers who register for HKBN's GigaFast 5Gbps / 10Gbps service, starting at just $698 per month, along with the TP-Link Aginet EB810v router and one-stop Wi-Fi support services. Each "Priority Plus" package also comes with professional installation, 24/7 technical support, and a "one-for-one" router replacement service during the contract period. In addition, existing HKBN customers can upgrade to 5Gbps / 10Gbps GigaFast broadband service for an additional $200 up per month.

HKBN's Upgraded "Priority Plus" Home Wi-Fi Solution

5Gbps / 10Gbps GigaFast Broadband

Top of the line BE22000 Wi-Fi 7 Speed

Free on-site installation

7x24 technical support hotline

Remote diagnostic service

On-site "One-for-One" router replacement service (free replacement during contract period)

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About TP-Link

TP-Link is committed to technology research and development, so it has become the first Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E router brand in Hong Kong. The brand leads the industry in technological innovation and provides the public with the latest epoch-making products at the lowest threshold. According to statistics from international data consulting company IDC, TP-Link, as professional network equipment and smart home product brand, has ranked No.1 in global Wi-Fi network equipment sales for 12 consecutive years*. Its products cover all aspects of daily life, providing services and technical support to more than 170 countries and billions of people worldwide. The brand has been selected for the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for four consecutive years, ranking No.2 in the world in enterprise switch shipments (by number of connected ports). Wireless AP shipments ranked No.1 in the small and medium-sized enterprise market and entered the top 5 in the enterprise market for the first time. For more information about TP-Link, please visit www.tp-link.com/zh-hk/.

*Based on the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracking report, the final version for Q4 2022.

