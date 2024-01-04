HKBN Named as Official Network Partner of The Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong, China Tennis Association ("HKCTA") and HKBN Group are excited to announce that HKBN has been appointed as the Official Network Partner for the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 ("BOCHKTO"). HKBN is set to provide high-speed, stable and reliable internet and wireless services for Hong Kong's first ATP tour-level tournament in over two decades. Fans, watching both locally and worldwide, can enjoy an unparalleled, high-quality experience as they witness all the thrilling action unfold at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium from 31 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

As the Official Network Partner for the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024, HKBN will work together with HKCTA and RUCKUS to provide a world-class internet experience. (From left: Wilson Ching, RUCKUS NETWORKS Regional Director, GC (Mainland China, HK, Macau and Taiwan); Michael Cheng, Hong Kong, China Tennis Association President; Martin Ip, HKBN Co-Owner, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Sales Engineering, Enterprise Solutions.)

Michael Cheng, HKCTA President, said, "The return of the Hong Kong Tennis Open, featuring many international top players, signifies Hong Kong's status as the world's sports and events hub, as well as an international city. We are thrilled to partner with HKBN again as our Official Network Partner. HKBN's commitment to stable and high speed internet services is crucial in ensuring a seamless experience for the athletes, our tournament team, media and fans throughout the event."

Martin Ip, HKBN Co-Owner, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Sales Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, said, "BOCHKTO 2024 is a premier global sports event that requires world-class network services. We are looking forward to working with CommScope RUCKUS Networks and leveraging our industry-leading technology expertise to deliver an ultra-fast, seamless and smooth internet experience for the tournament and the countless ATP Tour fans watching from around the world."

HKBN has joined forces with CommScope RUCKUS Networks (RUCKUS), a leading network equipment provider, to build and deploy a comprehensive network infrastructure for this prestigious event. Leveraging RUCKUS' cutting-edge high-performance outdoor wireless access points, the venue has been equipped to offer seamless connectivity for thousands of simultaneous device connections with minimal interference, ensuring comprehensive, corner-to-corner network coverage. Complimented with HKBN's high-speed fibre broadband service, audiences will be able to enjoy smooth and stable internet connectivity. This robust network will enable fans to live streams the event, capture and share exciting moments, and stay connected with loved ones.

In celebration of this world-class sports event, HKBN will give away 10,000 Global SIM Travel Data Cards with 2 days of free travel data included (valid in 14 popular APAC destinations which include China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand) and 1 month of iQIYI Diamond VIP membership.

About Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 (BOCHKTO 2024)

Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 is an ATP sanctioned 250 Event and the first ATP tournament to be staged in Hong Kong since 2002. Taking place from 31 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, the event features men's singles and doubles competitions with a total prize money pool of US$730,000. The tournament is supported by Title Sponsor BOCHK and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This top-tier professional men's tennis tournament is a world-class international sporting event, aiming to connect Hong Kong with the global community, sports fans and the local society

About Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA)

The HKCTA is a non-profit organisation formed in 1909 with 40 affiliated clubs, over 4,000 individual members and recognised by both the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF). HKCTA's objectives are to promote tennis to all, to nurture talented players to compete at a regional and international level, and to raise the standard of the game in Hong Kong. To meet its objectives, HKCTA organises a number of local and international tennis tournaments as well as grassroots, junior and elite development programs, inter-club leagues, coaching certification courses and a Tennis-For-All open enrollment programme. For more information, please visit www.tennishk.org.

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/group/ .

