HKBN x INDICAID Introduce Hong Kong's First At-Home Health Test Monthly Subscription Service

HKBN further expands footprint in medical services

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has partnered with renowned at-home health test brand, INDICAID, to provide HKBN customers with an innovative healthcare subscription service featuring a variety of at-home tests for diseases detection and health management. This service further enhances HKBN's Infinite-play strategy in healthcare, catering to the comprehensive lifestyle needs of customers.

HKBN collaborates with INDICAID, an at-home test brand by PHASE Scientific, to introduce Hong Kong's pioneering "Monthly Select At-Home Testing Package”. (From left: Kenneth She, Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN; Ricky Chiu, Chairman and CEO of PHASE Scientific)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, at home tests have been essential for households. As Hong Kong's first-ever "Monthly Select At-Home Testing Package", HKBN partners with INDICAID, a PHASE Scientific at-home health test brand, offering self-testing kits for respiratory health, gastrointestinal health, urogenital health, reproductive health, and cancer risk assessment. On a monthly basis, HKBN customers will enjoy any two of seven designated at-home test kits from INDICAID (valued between $80 and $720 for two sets), and have them delivered free of charge* for convenient at-home testing. Monthly fees start at just $48 (on a 12-month contract). For an additional $20 per month, customers will get a cancer screening self-test package (total valued over $1,300) during the contract period, which includes 3 tests for cancer risk factors or early indicators, HPV, Helicobacter pylori, and fecal occult blood, respectively. These tests support early detection of cervical, stomach, and colorectal cancer risks, designed to protect the health of individuals and families.

Ricky Chiu, Chairman and CEO of Phase Scientific, said, "As public healthcare is increasingly burdened and the general public becomes more aware of the importance of self-health management, at-home testing has rapidly gained acceptance. As a leading scientific brand in Hong Kong with patented core technology, INDICAID offers a wide range of convenient and accurate at-home tests, making health protection easier for everyone. By partnering with HKBN, which boasts a solid customer base, we are well-positioned to bring our innovative health management approach to more households."

Kenneth She, Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN, said, "In recent years, health awareness among Hongkongers has shifted significantly, leading to a greater demand for convenience and detection. This collaboration with INDICAID marks another breakthrough in our infinite-play choices, as we continue to provide our residential customers—covering nearly one million Hong Kong households—with a diverse array of affordable and highly beneficial healthcare services. These services cater to the comprehensive lifestyle needs of our customers, paving the way for a modern health management model."

*Enjoy once free delivery service every month within HKSAR only, except for remote areas.

All the offers and plans are subject to terms and conditions.

About PHASE Scientific

PHASE Scientiﬁc International Limited ("PHASE Scientific") is a high-growth biotech company with a mission to inspire a new state of health.

Founded by Dr. Ricky Chiu Yin-To and headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Southern California and in the Greater Bay Area, PHASE Scientific provide novel diagnostic tools and services for cancer and infectious diseases. Leveraging proprietary technologies through INDICAID™ at-home testing brand and PHASE Lab™, we provide accurate health information to the public and empowering them to make more informed health decisions.

PHASE Scientific's products and services have received certifications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Union CE, and regulatory agencies in various countries, providing over 100 million testing products and services in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information about PHASE Scientific International Limited, please visit https://phasescientific.com.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2023 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en .

Issued by Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

SOURCE HKBN Ltd.