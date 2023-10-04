HKBNES and HPE Join Forces to Launch Innovative Cybersecurity Solution: HKBN SASE-Connect

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES) under HKBN Group (SEHK stock code: 1310), the leading ICT Powerhouse in Hong Kong, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hong Kong (HPE), a global edge-to-cloud company, today announced the launch of a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. This solution aims to address the growing cybersecurity challenges in businesses by enhancing secure multi-location connections. The integration of HKBNES's connectivity strengths and HPE's innovative unified SASE solution paves the way for higher standards in digital security.

William Ho, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, Enterprise Solutions said, "As we witness an escalating trend in cyber threats, it becomes absolutely critical for organisations to enhance their digital safeguards. Our collaboration with HPE to launch HKBN SASE-Connect provides our customers with secure and efficient multi-location connections, highlighting our commitment to address these intensifying cybersecurity challenges. More than just offering a solution, we strive to be a trusted partner, supporting our customers in their digital transformation journey and empowering them to protect their businesses with added security."

The unified SASE Solution, aptly named HKBN SASE-Connect, combines HKBNES's formidable connectivity capabilities with HPE's industry-leading SD-WAN and award-winning SSE (Software-Defined Secure Edge) solutions. It delivers a resolute defence against ransomware, cyber intrusions, and data leakage. It seamlessly establishes role-based access control, safeguarding connections across numerous locations.

HKBN SASE-Connect is designed to meet the connectivity needs of customers across various industries operating in multiple locations. This includes retail businesses, F&B chains, financial services organisations, property management companies, construction firms, and more. By providing a unified and robust solution, it enables these businesses to establish secure and efficient connections between their different sites, optimising operation, enhancing collaboration and data protection.

Key Benefits of HKBN SASE-Connect:



Unified Security: Provides universal security policies and centralised access controls across all traffic and locations. By enforcing Zero Trust access, minimising the attack surface, and enhancing threat detection and response capabilities, businesses can elevate their security to unprecedented levels.

Provides universal security policies and centralised access controls across all traffic and locations. By enforcing Zero Trust access, minimising the attack surface, and enhancing threat detection and response capabilities, businesses can elevate their security to unprecedented levels. Simplified Operations: Simplifies SASE deployment by consolidating networking and security functions, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions, hardware appliances, and cumbersome management platforms, reducing complexity and increasing operational efficiency.

Simplifies SASE deployment by consolidating networking and security functions, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions, hardware appliances, and cumbersome management platforms, reducing complexity and increasing operational efficiency. Enhanced User Experience: Provides secure, high-performance, and lightning-fast connections to applications and resources, delivering an exceptional user experience for employees and customers alike.

Provides secure, high-performance, and lightning-fast connections to applications and resources, delivering an exceptional user experience for employees and customers alike. Seamless Scalability: Allows organisations to adapt to evolving business needs, supporting digital transformation initiatives such as hybrid work environments, seamless cloud migration, edge computing, IoT integration, and advancements in operational technology. It empowers businesses to effortlessly scale their networks and fortify their security infrastructure.

"Data distributed across devices, cloud applications and locations create urgency for organizations to search for secure networking solution, especially for public sector, financial service and retail sector," said Fiona Siu, Director and General Manager at HPE Aruba Networking Hong Kong & Macau. "Our collaboration with HKBNES is designed to address this pain point. Integration of Aruba SASE Solutions into HKBN SASE-Connect empowers businesses to connect their workforce securely from edge to cloud with advanced threat intelligence and analytics."

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is an ICT Powerhouse. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.54 million residential homes and more than 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd.. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT．Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Jointly issued by HKBNES and HPE

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions