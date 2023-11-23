The solution is powered by Palo Alto Networks and will provide enterprises in Hong Kong with enhanced cybersecurity and connectivity

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES), a leading telecom and technology services provider and part of HKBN Group (SEHK stock code: 1310), is thrilled to announce the launch of AegisConnect AI, an enterprise connectivity solution designed to revolutionise the connectivity and security landscape for large enterprises in Hong Kong. AegisConnect AI is developed to address the escalating cyber threats faced by businesses today, leveraging the power of AI to proactively and adaptively hunt for and block evasive threats across multiple data sources, delivering enhanced network protection and rapid threat response powered by Cortex XDR by Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader.

HKBNES launches AegisConnect AI, powered by Palo Alto Networks, to address the surging cybersecurity needs in the commercial sector. From left: Wickie Fung, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area of Palo Alto Networks; William Ho, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, Enterprise Solutions

William Ho, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, Enterprise Solutions said, "In today's security landscape, siloed solutions cannot keep up with evolving threats. Security teams struggle with overwhelming alerts, complex investigations, and insufficient data. Enterprises lack holistic visibility and deep analytics, leading to missed attacks. With a scarcity of security talent, a radical new approach is needed: one that harnesses the power of comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and continuously learning AI to eliminate threats effectively."

AegisConnect AI will leverage the Palo Alto Networks expertise in AI-powered extended detection and responses to stop sophisticated attacks in the network, endpoint and cloud for enterprises. Cortex XDR accurately detects threats with behavioural analytics and machine learning, providing real-time insights and threat intelligence distribution at scale.

In addition, AegisConnect AI includes several other key offerings from Palo Alto Networks suite of security solutions, such as Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP). This ensures that large enterprises have a comprehensive and integrated security solution to combat evolving cyber threats effectively.

Wickie Fung, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area of Palo Alto Networks, commented, "We are excited to partner with HKBNES and integrate our cutting-edge technologies into the AegisConnect AI solution. By combining our expertise in cybersecurity, we reinforce our commitment to delivering robust connectivity, advanced security, and seamless manageability to large enterprises. Together, we are setting a new standard for connectivity and security in Hong Kong."

AegisConnect AI is built on the success of the game-changing "AegisConnect", which integrates world-class network management and cybersecurity technologies with HKBNES' fibre broadband to provide a one-stop connectivity solution. AegisConnect is a state-of-the-art connectivity solution providing stable, secure and easily manageable fibre broadband for medium to large enterprises. Leveraging their extensive experience in managing city-wide network, the HKBNES expert team also offers comprehensive services from consulting to deployment and monitoring via a 7x24 Security Operations Center (SOC), so enterprise customers can enjoy improved network resilience, scalability, security and operational efficiency. With Palo Alto Networks comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities in threat prevention, detection and protection, AegisConnect reaches new heights to offer robust cyber defences for large enterprises.

For more information about AegisConnect AI and HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net.

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and more than 8,090 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/ .

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT．Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions