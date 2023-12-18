HKCGI Announces New Senior Appointment

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI or the Institute), the sole qualifying institution in Hong Kong and the mainland of China (the Mainland) for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications, is pleased to announce a new senior appointment which will be effective from 1 January 2024: –

Dr. Gao Wei FCG HKFCG(PE) has been appointed as the new Chief Representative of HKCGI Beijing Representative Office. He will be taking up the baton from Kenneth Jiang FCG HKFCG(PE), current Chief Representative of HKCGI Beijing Representative Office, who will retire at the end of 2023.

The HKCGI Council and the Secretariat would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Jiang for his valuable contributions to the Institute's development in the Mainland during more than 19 years of dedicated work. They wish Mr. Jiang a wonderful retirement and look forward to his continued support as a senior member of HKCGI in the coming years.

The Council would also like to express its warmest welcome to Dr. Gao on joining the Secretariat, and look forward to the impact and achievements which he will undoubtedly make in his new role.

Dr. Gao is qualified as a lawyer in China and has over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and managing overseas-listed companies. He will build on the thought leadership and research strengths of HKCGI in the Mainland as well as assist Ellie Pang FCG HKFCG(PE), Chief Executive of HKCGI, in her management role.

Biography of Dr. Gao

Dr. Gao has extensive experience in corporate finance and managing overseas-listed companies. He served as a vice-chairman of the board secretary committee of China Association for Public Companies from November 2015 to November 2018. He served as a director of Sinotrans Air Transportation Development Co., Ltd. (a company previously listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600270)) from November 2011 to June 2019. He also served as the general manager (responsible for overall operation and management) and the legal representative of the company respectively from January 2016 to June 2019 and from January 2017 to August 2019. He served as the board secretary and company secretary of Sinotrans Limited (HKEX stock code: 0598) from January 2003 to December 2016, and the general counsel from January 2010 to June 2019. He served as the board secretary and head of finance team of Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. from June 2019 to February 2021, and the company secretary since June 2019.

Dr. Gao first joined the HKCGI Council in 2013 and served as a Vice-President from 2014 to 2020 and 2022 to 2023.

