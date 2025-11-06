HKPC's Cyber Security Summit Hong Kong 2025 Ushers in "AI-Human Collaboration" Shaping the Future of Digital Security - Building Resilience with AI

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Uniting Forces to Build a Safe Defence Line

The Opening Ceremony gathered representatives from the cybersecurity sector in Hong Kong, with attendance from relevant Government departments, regulatory bodies, and professional organisations. Among the officiating guests were Mr ZHOU Wu Hu, Deputy Division Director-level Inspector of the Information Center, Liaison Office of the Central People Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R.; Ir Tony WONG, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government; Ms Ada CHUNG, SBS, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data; Mr Francis CHAN, Assistant Director (Critical Infrastructure), Security Bureau of the HKSAR Government; Mr Raymond LAM, Chief Superintendent of Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force; Mr Emil YU, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, and Mr Dale JOHNSTONE, Chairman of Organising Committee, Cyber Security Summit Hong Kong 2025, who collectively planned and advanced the future development path of Hong Kong's digital security sector.

Mr Emil YU, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, highlighted that "We are facing a new reality where seeing is no longer believing. From January to September 2025, HKCERT handled over 11,981 security incidents—phishing alone surged by 55%, signalling not just rising, but explosive growth in cyber threats driven by AI."

He further emphasised that "In this era of accelerated AI development, cyber defense can no longer rely on traditional methods. To support the direction set by our Country's forward-looking development blueprint, the 15th Five-Year Plan, HKPC is working together with the industry to build a robust local cybersecurity services ecosystem and cultivating cross-domain cybersecurity talent. Through these professional services, we are actively supporting the Government in realising its cybersecurity strategy, working together to lay a solid security foundation for Hong Kong's modernised industrial system."

This summit focuses on four major themes: cybersecurity, AI, privacy protection, and digital infrastructure, featuring more than twenty keynote speeches and three plenary sessions. Through exchanges and discussions, the Summit aims to guide institutions to make effective use of innovative technologies and enhance their detection and warning capabilities against cyber-attacks, thereby deepening societal awareness and preparedness regarding cybersecurity, which is crucial for the development of Hong Kong's information security industry. Attendees can engage in real-time interactions with expert speakers to learn about the latest cybersecurity trends. Exhibition booths are set up to showcase various cybersecurity solutions, providing a platform for international exchange among industry experts to explore areas such as AI threats to critical infrastructure, cybersecurity vulnerability management, and data breach prevention.

Among the highlights, Ir Tony WONG, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government, delivered a keynote speech on "Forging a Resilient Digital Hong Kong", and offered profound insights. He remarked that while emerging technologies such as AI bring immense opportunities, they also pose new cybersecurity and ethical challenges. To sustain Hong Kong's innovation momentum, the Government has introduced the Ethical AI Framework and the Hong Kong Generative Artificial Intelligence Technical and Application Guideline, continuously strengthening cybersecurity measures to promote the responsible and ethical development of AI. He added that the Government is committed to balancing technological advancement with sound governance and working closely with all sectors of society to build a resilient digital Hong Kong.

AI "Weaponisation" of Cyber Risks Increasing:

Comprehensive Enhancement of Cyber Defence Resilience

In the fast-changing digital environment, cyber attack methods are continuously evolving. According to data from HKCERT, we handled a total of 11,981 security incidents from January to September 2025, with phishing accounting for 55% of all cases, amounting to 6,588 incidents. This represents a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2024. HKCERT has also observed a rising trend in cybersecurity incidents over the past few years, with 12,536 incidents reported in 2024 alone, compared to an average of 8,000 incidents per year from 2020 to 2023, indicating a significant increase. In response to these trends, HKCERT is actively introducing AI tools to enhance threat detection. By September 2025, the system had completed 2.4 billion scans, successfully identifying multiple high-risk suspicious websites. As the organising body of the summit, HKPC continues to explore cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, promoting innovative applications of information technology. Through comprehensive cybersecurity assessments and audit services, they assist organisations in identifying potential vulnerabilities and risks, providing effective improvement solutions that not only strengthen corporate protection but also aim to maintain the stability of Hong Kong's critical information infrastructure.

One-Stop Service Connection: Helping Businesses Quickly Find Cybersecurity Solutions

As one of the key cybersecurity service initiatives for the second half of the year, HKCERT successfully implemented the "Cybersecurity Service Providers Connect Programme" last month. The program provides businesses with one-stop cybersecurity consulting services, helping them quickly identify reliable cybersecurity service providers and solutions, thereby saving search time and reducing mismatch risks. Through a rigorous screening and classification process, the program has certified 18 qualified service providers to date, covering four major categories: "Internet Security Solutions", "Cybersecurity Assessment Services", "Managed Security and Incident Response", and "Cybersecurity Training Services". All certified providers are featured on a dedicated website, enabling businesses to efficiently search and directly contact them to match with suitable cybersecurity solutions and enhance overall protection capabilities.

Learning through Competition: Nurturing the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent

In addition to providing service initiatives, HKPC firmly believes that talent is the first line of defence in maintaining the cybersecurity ecosystem of society. To this end, HKPC, together with HKCERT and the Digital Policy Office, will co-host the sixth "HKCERT Capture the Flag (CTF) Challenge" at the end of November. This event aims to create an international competitive platform that comprehensively enhances participants' practical offensive and defensive skills while actively nurturing professional talent. The competition will feature categories for secondary schools, tertiary institutions, open participants, and international teams, welcoming all individuals keen to advance their cybersecurity skills. For details and registration, please refer to announcements on the HKCERT website.

Facing increasingly complex cyber threats, HKPC will continue to build a comprehensive defence system through three main directions: technology, collaboration, and talent development. By introducing AI technologies, promoting the service provider collaboration programme, and hosting international cybersecurity competitions, they aim to enhance the response capabilities of businesses (especially SMEs) and strengthen the foundations of Hong Kong's critical information infrastructure, collectively constructing a safer and more resilient digital future.

For the Summit details, please visit the official website: https://www.cssummit.hk/.

