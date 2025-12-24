HKSH Medical Group Signed Memorandum of Understanding with Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Shenzhen To Advance Precision Proton Therapy, Furthering the Healthy China Initiative

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the national framework for the advancement of proton therapy, facilitated by the National Cancer Center, HKSH Medical Group ("HKSH") and Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Shenzhen ("Shenzhen Cancer Hospital") signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") on 11 December 2025. The MOU was signed by Dr. Walton LI, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, and Professor WANG Luhua, Director of Shenzhen Cancer Hospital. The signing was witnessed by Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Board Member of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, and Professor HE Jie, Director of the National Cancer Center and Director of the Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. This collaboration aims to enhance collaborative efforts in clinical applications of proton therapy, specialist training, and cancer management research, reinforcing HKSH's collaboration with the National Cancer Center to address the heightened demand for proton therapy nationwide and to advance collective anti-cancer initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Walton LI, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (right in front row) and Professor WANG Luhua, Director of Shenzhen Cancer Hospital (left in front row), with Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (right in back row), Professor HE Jie, Director of the National Cancer Center and Director of the Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (middle in back row) and Director General of the Public Hygiene and Health Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, Ms. WU Hongyan (left in back row) as witnesses. Distinguished guests at the MOU Signing Ceremony between HKSH Medical Group and Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy Medical Sciences, Shenzhen.

A primary objective of the "Healthy China 2030" plan is to improve survival rates for cancer patients. High-precision proton therapy, which minimises adverse side effects, has emerged as a pivotal approach for achieving the goal. In June 2025, HKSH, in collaboration with the National Cancer Center and the Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, co-hosted the Proton Therapy Joint Training Programme in Beijing. HKSH inaugurated a ten-month HKSH Proton Training Programme in August, and successfully organised the annual conference of Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Cooperative Group in November, convening global leaders in proton therapy to advance the field of precision cancer treatment. HKSH is committed to supporting the National Cancer Center in consistently adhering to the strategic directives of "Healthy China 2030," and will contribute to establishing a national cancer prevention and control network.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Walton LI remarked: "As the first proton therapy centre in the Greater Bay Area and the sole facility in Hong Kong, HKSH not only meets the significant local and regional demand for precise cancer treatment but also draws upon its extensive clinical and talent training experience, serving as a vital reference for the nation's advancement of proton therapy. HKSH is dedicated to training leading medical professionals and promoting high-level research initiatives. The Shenzhen Cancer Hospital, as a key institution of the National Cancer Center in Southern Branch, will enhance our interdisciplinary collaboration and international engagement. Through innovation and comprehensive cooperation, we are committed to delivering treatment outcomes for our patients."

Professor HE Jie commented, "This cooperation represents a solid implementation of the 'Healthy China' strategy. By integrating high-quality medical resources from Shenzhen and Hong Kong, we are establishing an internationally aligned platform for cancer prevention and treatment. It holds profound significance, serving as a 'Greater Bay Area model' for constructing a national cancer prevention and treatment system."

The collaboration between HKSH and Shenzhen Cancer Hospital signifies a substantial initiative aimed at deepening the synergy of high-quality medical resources across both regions. Mr. Wyman LI emphasised, "Through this collaboration, we will facilitate an in-depth integration of healthcare management, talent development, research innovation, and technical exchange. This synergy not only accelerates the reciprocal flow of advanced cancer treatment technologies and management practices but also equips patients from both regions with precision medical services that adhere to international standards, working collectively to enhance the capabilities of cancer prevention and treatment in the Greater Bay Area and throughout the nation."

Professor WANG Luhua stated, "As the southern branch of the National Cancer Center, our mission is to be rooted in Shenzhen, extend our reach across South China, connect with Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and radiate towards Southeast Asia. Collaborating with HKSH—an institution with a century-long legacy—will facilitate deep complementary collaboration in clinical methodologies, research innovation, talent cultivation, and healthcare management, jointly enhancing regional capabilities in comprehensive cancer prevention and treatment."

The MOU is established as a foundation for both parties to engage in short-term and long-term collaborations, share best practices in healthcare, training management, and the cultivation of medical talent, and jointly enhance and promote cancer care services to meet international standards. Furthermore, they will extend mutual assistance and share expertise in advanced cancer treatment protocols, clinical trials for pharmaceuticals, and high-end medical services.

