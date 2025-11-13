HKSH Medical Group Hosts Hong Kong's First Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-operative Group Conference

Themed "Advancing Particle Therapy with Greater Precision and Image-Guidance", the three-day PTCOG-AO 2025 Conference commenced on 7 November with the first 2 days held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring a series of scientific and educational symposia and lectures. The last day was concluded by visits at HKSH Proton Therapy Centre, Hong Kong's only and the first in the Greater Bay Area. The Conference was bolstered by the immense support of over 60 international, regional and local organisations and exhibitors, including the Hong Kong Tourism Board and InvestHK, reflecting a strong cross-sector commitment to advancing medical technology.

Hong Kong Forges Global Visions and Aspires to be Proton Research and Education Hub

The opening ceremony held on 8 November was officiated by Professor LO Chung-mau, Secretary for Health, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Dr. Walton LI, Chairman of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital; Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital; Prof. Tatsuya OHNO, Chairman, Executive Committee of PTCOG-AO, Chairman, Department of Radiation Oncology, Gunma University Heavy Ion Medical Center (Japan) and Dr. Simon TANG, Chairman of the PTCOG-AO 2025 Organising Committee, Head of Business Development and International Liaison (Proton Therapy) of HKSH Medical Group.

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Professor LO Chung-mau said, "The Annual Conference of the Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-operative Group provides an indispensable platform for participants to share the latest evidence-based scientific knowledge, best practices and industry technological features of particle therapy, which has a significant role in the fight against cancer and transformative impact on oncology treatment. Through public-private collaboration, paediatric cancer patients from the Hong Kong Children's Hospital are among the first to receive proton therapy in the HKSH Medical Group. This has transformed the care pathway for children with newly diagnosed cancers, allowing them to access advanced radiotherapy locally."

Dr. Walton LI shared in his welcome remarks, "For over a century, HKSH has stood at the forefront of medical innovation. HKSH's introduction of the first proton therapy system in the Greater Bay Area in 2023 has established itself as a leading cancer hub with one of the world's most comprehensive range of treatment modalities and best multidisciplinary teams catering for the unique condition of each patient. Hosting this major regional conference is a big leap forward, further solidifying our commitment to maximising the possibilities and efficacy of proton therapy through education, research, and collaboration with top institutions worldwide to ensure the best treatment outcome for cancer patients."

Mr. Wyman LI shared HKSH's two-decade journey toward pioneering proton therapy in Hong Kong: "Upholding the mission of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, HKSH is dedicated to advancing medical education, medical research, and medical charity, while providing world-class medical services and fostering innovation for societal progress and people's livelihood. HKSH firmly believes that talent and technology are equally important. Building on our previous collaboration with the National Cancer Centre to organise the 'Proton Therapy Joint Training Course' and the ongoing 'HKSH Cancer Centre Proton Therapy Training Programme,' we hope to leverage the PTCOG-AO 2025 Conference as a platform to integrate clinical expertise with a global perspective. Our aim is to establish a premier platform for continuous learning and advancement in the Asia-Pacific region, elevating the overall standard of proton therapy to benefit more patients.

HKSH Unites Global Experts to Elevate Cancer Treatment Standard

Mr. Wyman LI further stated, "HKSH has always spared no effort in research studies that enhance the precision of proton therapy. As the world's first launched customer of Photon-Counting CT Simulator, HKSH will initiate a series of research projects on such technology, and expect to present preliminary findings at the 2026 Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology, aiming to pioneer new directions for optimising the precision of proton therapy."

Dr. Ben YU, Co-Chair of Scientific and Education Sub-committee for the PTCOG-AO 2025 Conference and Head of Medical Physics Department at HKSH Medical Group, added, "As a leading form of radiotherapy, proton therapy must achieve an exceptionally high level of precision. Leveraging the simulation capabilities of the Photon-Counting CT Simulator, HKSH will further advance various foundational research projects, aiming to assist treatment planning and improve therapeutic outcomes."

Prof. Marco DURANTE, Chairman of the Particle Therapy Co-operative Group and Director of the Biophysics Department at GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research (Germany), remarked, "The PTCOG-AO 2025 Conference was highly successful, playing a crucial role in promoting exchanges in particle therapy technology between Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region. The conference has established a close network for the global 'Particle Therapy Co-operative Group' and the regional 'Asia-Oceania Particle Therapy Co-operative Group', jointly driving innovative breakthroughs in radiotherapy and cancer treatment."

Prof. Tatsuya OHNO highlighted, "More than half of the world's cancer patients live in the Asia and Oceania region, and the number of cancer patients continues to grow. The PTCOG-AO Conference facilitates exchanges not only in clinical practice but also medical physics and biology. I believe this conference will inspire ideas and cooperation, driving us to provide better care for patients both today and in the future."

Dr Simon TANG concluded, "HKSH is proud to bring this milestone conference to Hong Kong, China, for the first time, with a record high number of participants and abstract submissions, demonstrating the significance of this conference in cancer research community. Currently in the Asia Pacific, there are only about 50 proton therapy centres but nearly one million cancer patients that would be eligible for particle therapy. Through this conference, we aim to build momentum to foster expertise exchange, knowledge transfer, research, training and partnerships for the advancement of proton therapy."

The PTCOG-AO 2025 Conference featured a robust programme of educational sessions, keynote lectures, scientific symposia, and expert panel discussions covering physics, image-guidance, dosimetry, and best practices in treating a wide range of cancers including head and neck, breast, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, lung, genitourinary, and paediatric tumours.

The resounding success of the PTCOG-AO Conference 2025 solidifies HKSH's leadership in proton therapy in the region. By uniting global expertise, industry leaders, and medical professionals, HKSH has taken a significant stride towards its goal of establishing as a centre of excellence in precision cancer treatment, bringing new hope to patients in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond.

